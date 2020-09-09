 Skip to main content
Adams man pronounced dead after motorcycle crash
top story

An Adams man died after a motorcycle crash in town of Easton, according to authorities.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 7 at County Highway E and 11th Avenue in the town of Easton. Robert McMahon, 48, of Adams was the driver of the motorcycle, and was pronounced dead at scene.

“The investigation revealed a single motorcycle had been travelling westbound on County Highway E near 11th Avenue,” York said. “The driver of the motorcycle failed to slow down and negotiate the curve at County Highway E and 11th Avenue. The motorcycle exited the roadway, before crossing Dyke Drive, and striking a cement pillar and fence.”

York said McMahon was the only occupant of the motorcycle, and that investigators believe the driver’s speed to be “a contributing factor to the crash.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Lifelink, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

