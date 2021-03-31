Adams man taken into custody in Juneau County after fleeing across county lines in 100 mph chase

An Adams man wanted in connection to a bond violation and domestic abuse incident was apprehended by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing across county lines during a high-speed chase.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bond violation and domestic abuse incident at about 11:55 p.m. March 29 at Eagle Court in the town of Quincy.

In the ensuing investigation, deputies determined that Christopher Duff, 47, went to the victim’s residence in violation of a no contact order. Duff and the victim “engaged in an altercation” which led to injuries for the victim. The victim’s name has not been released.

Duff left the residence before law enforcement arrival, but deputies saw a vehicle matching Duff’s description drive by the residence. After confirming Duff was driving the vehicle, deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

Despite being given several commands by deputies to exit the vehicle, Duff refused to comply and instead yelled at the deputies through the window. Duff eventually fled the traffic stop with law enforcement in pursuit. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 miles per hour, with deputies terminating pursuit after Duff crossed the Highway 82 bridge into Juneau County.