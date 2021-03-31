 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adams man taken into custody in Juneau County after fleeing across county lines in 100 mph chase
0 comments
alert top story

Adams man taken into custody in Juneau County after fleeing across county lines in 100 mph chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Adams man wanted in connection to a bond violation and domestic abuse incident was apprehended by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing across county lines during a high-speed chase.

Christopher Duff

Duff

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bond violation and domestic abuse incident at about 11:55 p.m. March 29 at Eagle Court in the town of Quincy.

Lyndon hunting cabin owner wrestles shotgun from Madison man in alleged burglary

In the ensuing investigation, deputies determined that Christopher Duff, 47, went to the victim’s residence in violation of a no contact order. Duff and the victim “engaged in an altercation” which led to injuries for the victim. The victim’s name has not been released.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Duff left the residence before law enforcement arrival, but deputies saw a vehicle matching Duff’s description drive by the residence. After confirming Duff was driving the vehicle, deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

Two charged for drugs, firearms after execution of Elroy search warrant

Despite being given several commands by deputies to exit the vehicle, Duff refused to comply and instead yelled at the deputies through the window. Duff eventually fled the traffic stop with law enforcement in pursuit. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 miles per hour, with deputies terminating pursuit after Duff crossed the Highway 82 bridge into Juneau County.

Bail set at $1 million in town of Lyndon double homicide, victims allegedly beaten with baseball bat

Deputies in Juneau County later located Duff and initiated a pursuit, but were initially unable to detain Duff, and Adams County authorities put out a Crime Stoppers request for public assistance in locating Duff. An update from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office the evening of March 30 said Duff was taken into custody by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Duff was wanted for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, domestic battery, criminal trespass to a dwelling, 10 charges of felony bail jumping and knowingly fleeing an officer.

Mauston couple charged for heroin, meth, THC, child neglect and maintaining a drug trafficking place

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Herritz, Rollin Victor
Obituaries

Herritz, Rollin Victor

BARABOO—Rollin Victor Herritz, age 88, passed away at home Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancers, with Nyla by his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News