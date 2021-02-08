'Adopt a Grandparent' programs meant to 'bring a smile' to Portage, Baraboo seniors

Senior living facilities in Portage and Baraboo are hoping to raise their residents’ spirits this Valentine’s Day with the help of local businesses and some community goodwill.
All 31 Our House Senior Living locations, including assisted living facilities in both cities and senior apartments in Portage, are coordinating programs where community members can “adopt a grandparent” by paying $10 to a partnered business, which will provide a gift for each sponsored Our House resident.
“They approached us earlier in the week and asked if we wanted to partner with them, and we thought it was a brilliant idea,” said Carole LaVigne, owner of Edgewater Home and Garden in Portage. Our House residents in Portage will be given a bouquet of mixed flowers from Edgewater.
“We’ve felt so bad for everybody that has been locked down and hasn’t had any kind of interaction with their family members, and so we thought this would be a good way to just kind of brighten their day and bring a smile to their face,” LaVigne said.
Dawn Koeppel, executive director of the Portage senior apartments and assisted care, said her goal was the same. Her 43 residents haven’t been able to see their families since the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin, she said, except for window visits that mostly stopped after the weather turned cold. Such restrictions are meant to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19, as older adults have a higher risk of serious illness or death from the disease than their younger counterparts.
Koeppel said residents are doing “OK.” They appreciated a pen pals program initiated earlier in the pandemic, which is why she wanted to provide another chance for them to connect with the community. In addition to Edgewater, Family Dollar in Poynette has been contributing to Adopt a Grandparent with balloons and teddy bears for Our House in Portage, Koeppel said.
The Baraboo assisted living facility is partnering with Wild Apples Floral to provide a carnation and a balloon to residents for each $10 sponsorship, said Assistant Director Mindy Gresens. Orders can be placed by calling 608-356-1009.
Locals in both communities have already acted swiftly to support seniors.
“It’s just been amazing, the response that we’ve gotten so quickly,” Gresens said.
Not only have 16 of the 17 Baraboo residents already been sponsored as of Monday afternoon, but an anonymous donor also paid to add a second carnation to each gift, Gresens said.
She expects there will be more orders than there are residents at the Baraboo facility. If there are, Wild Apples will send the extras to another assisted living facility in Baraboo, she said.
LaVigne said the Portage home and garden store has received 31 bouquet orders for Our House. She encourages people to continue putting in more orders at 608-742-6558 before the 10 a.m. Friday deadline, as extras will be sent to the Phoenix Apartment Homes for Seniors in Portage.
“The response has been fabulous,” LaVigne said, adding that she wants to make sure “everybody gets something” and knows there are people who are thinking of them.
The three Our House locations also are putting out mailboxes in front of their building or just inside the entrance where people can drop off Valentine’s Day cards for residents.
“I just feel that we all need to come together over this crisis with the COVID and let everybody know it’s not easy … not seeing your loved ones,” Koeppel said.
Portage area views of the pandemic in 2020
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Columbia County and the surrounding area last year.
Downtown Portage sidewalks were almost deserted on Thursday morning. Most businesses are closed due to the "safer at home" order and social di…
A look at the outdoor recreation in Portage, Baraboo, which is now significantly limited due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Portage Community School District has distributed breakfasts and lunches to children during the public health emergency.
Pardeeville High School held a graduation parade to celebrate its class of 2020 seniors on May 23. Residents lined the streets surrounding the…
Portage High School held a socially-distanced, drive-by graduation ceremony Friday where seniors along with their families in vehicles were es…
While state campgrounds are closed until June 10, private campgrounds have offered recreational opportunities since at least April. Pools, cam…
Pictured June 29, Museum at the Portage on MacFarlane Road is preparing to reopen starting July 8 with new cleaning procedures, social distanc…
The Portage School Board approved the district's reopening plan at a special meeting July 27 at the district administration building. Several …
Portage High School prepares Aug. 24 to reopen Sept. 1 for in-person instruction, with new safety measures to reduce potential spread of COVID…
Free biweekly COVID-19 testing started Friday at the Cambria Fire Department.
A group of Portage High School students, led by teacher Sarah Pulliam, walked to St. Marys Cemetery around noon Friday to place flags on veter…
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.