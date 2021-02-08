'Adopt a Grandparent' programs meant to 'bring a smile' to Portage, Baraboo seniors

Senior living facilities in Portage and Baraboo are hoping to raise their residents’ spirits this Valentine’s Day with the help of local businesses and some community goodwill.

All 31 Our House Senior Living locations, including assisted living facilities in both cities and senior apartments in Portage, are coordinating programs where community members can “adopt a grandparent” by paying $10 to a partnered business, which will provide a gift for each sponsored Our House resident.

“They approached us earlier in the week and asked if we wanted to partner with them, and we thought it was a brilliant idea,” said Carole LaVigne, owner of Edgewater Home and Garden in Portage. Our House residents in Portage will be given a bouquet of mixed flowers from Edgewater.

“We’ve felt so bad for everybody that has been locked down and hasn’t had any kind of interaction with their family members, and so we thought this would be a good way to just kind of brighten their day and bring a smile to their face,” LaVigne said.