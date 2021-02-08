 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Adopt a Grandparent' programs meant to 'bring a smile' to Portage, Baraboo seniors
comments
alert featured

'Adopt a Grandparent' programs meant to 'bring a smile' to Portage, Baraboo seniors

{{featured_button_text}}

Senior living facilities in Portage and Baraboo are hoping to raise their residents’ spirits this Valentine’s Day with the help of local businesses and some community goodwill.

All 31 Our House Senior Living locations, including assisted living facilities in both cities and senior apartments in Portage, are coordinating programs where community members can “adopt a grandparent” by paying $10 to a partnered business, which will provide a gift for each sponsored Our House resident.

“They approached us earlier in the week and asked if we wanted to partner with them, and we thought it was a brilliant idea,” said Carole LaVigne, owner of Edgewater Home and Garden in Portage. Our House residents in Portage will be given a bouquet of mixed flowers from Edgewater.

“We’ve felt so bad for everybody that has been locked down and hasn’t had any kind of interaction with their family members, and so we thought this would be a good way to just kind of brighten their day and bring a smile to their face,” LaVigne said.

Dawn Koeppel, executive director of the Portage senior apartments and assisted care, said her goal was the same. Her 43 residents haven’t been able to see their families since the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin, she said, except for window visits that mostly stopped after the weather turned cold. Such restrictions are meant to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19, as older adults have a higher risk of serious illness or death from the disease than their younger counterparts.

Koeppel said residents are doing “OK.” They appreciated a pen pals program initiated earlier in the pandemic, which is why she wanted to provide another chance for them to connect with the community. In addition to Edgewater, Family Dollar in Poynette has been contributing to Adopt a Grandparent with balloons and teddy bears for Our House in Portage, Koeppel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo assisted living facility is partnering with Wild Apples Floral to provide a carnation and a balloon to residents for each $10 sponsorship, said Assistant Director Mindy Gresens. Orders can be placed by calling 608-356-1009.

Locals in both communities have already acted swiftly to support seniors.

“It’s just been amazing, the response that we’ve gotten so quickly,” Gresens said.

Not only have 16 of the 17 Baraboo residents already been sponsored as of Monday afternoon, but an anonymous donor also paid to add a second carnation to each gift, Gresens said.

She expects there will be more orders than there are residents at the Baraboo facility. If there are, Wild Apples will send the extras to another assisted living facility in Baraboo, she said.

LaVigne said the Portage home and garden store has received 31 bouquet orders for Our House. She encourages people to continue putting in more orders at 608-742-6558 before the 10 a.m. Friday deadline, as extras will be sent to the Phoenix Apartment Homes for Seniors in Portage.

“The response has been fabulous,” LaVigne said, adding that she wants to make sure “everybody gets something” and knows there are people who are thinking of them.

The three Our House locations also are putting out mailboxes in front of their building or just inside the entrance where people can drop off Valentine’s Day cards for residents.

“I just feel that we all need to come together over this crisis with the COVID and let everybody know it’s not easy … not seeing your loved ones,” Koeppel said.

Portage area views of the pandemic in 2020

Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Columbia County and the surrounding area last year.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News