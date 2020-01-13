ADRC creates SPARK in minds: Arts program thrives in Dodge County

At the programs sufferers and caregivers are given the opportunity to engage with others through a variety of presentations and activities.

“It gives them both an opportunity to express themselves – to be in the moment,” said Griesel. “It’s about being engaged -- about questions that don’t have right answers. How does it make you feel, or what does it make you think of? What do you think was going on when a painting was created or a dance was being performed?”

According to Griesel the program goal is not to revive memories or link to the past.

“It’s not about reminiscing or anything like that,” said Griesel. “Sometimes that happens, which is great, but we’re not quizzing people to make them recall things from their past.”

Activities are designed to engage the senses, so participants will consider the things they hear, smell, touch and taste (a snack is usually provided).

“It’s based on an emotional component rather than a memory one,” Griesel said. “It’s about being able to express yourself – to have that voice, and to do so in a safe and understanding environment.”