ADRC creates SPARK in minds: Arts program thrives in Dodge County

JUNEAU – A program begun by the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center of Dodge County in February 2016 is lighting a spark of creativity and opportunity for those suffering early- to mid-stage memory loss.
The program began in New York City and has spread across the country with the aid of grants and other funding. It has garnered positive responses wherever it has been offered.
A calendar of Dodge County events was recently released, with two opportunities each month for memory loss sufferers and their care givers to enjoy art, nature, motion and activities. It also provides opportunities to share and to network with others facing similar challenges.
“It’s an arts and culture-based program,” said program coordinator and Dementia Care Specialist and ADRC Director Rob Griesel. “In most areas of the national program presentations are held at local museums or culture centers. Dodge County is unique in the sense that we don’t have a lot of places that fit those criteria, so it’s a bit more of a challenge here.”
Programs in Dodge County are presented by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel at Horicon Marsh Education Center, Master Gardeners in the county Administration Building, by a trained art therapist at Unmasked Expressive Therapies in Beaver Dam, and by an interprative dance instructor at Dance Now! Dance Studios in Beaver Dam.
At the programs sufferers and caregivers are given the opportunity to engage with others through a variety of presentations and activities.
“It gives them both an opportunity to express themselves – to be in the moment,” said Griesel. “It’s about being engaged -- about questions that don’t have right answers. How does it make you feel, or what does it make you think of? What do you think was going on when a painting was created or a dance was being performed?”
According to Griesel the program goal is not to revive memories or link to the past.
“It’s not about reminiscing or anything like that,” said Griesel. “Sometimes that happens, which is great, but we’re not quizzing people to make them recall things from their past.”
Activities are designed to engage the senses, so participants will consider the things they hear, smell, touch and taste (a snack is usually provided).
“It’s based on an emotional component rather than a memory one,” Griesel said. “It’s about being able to express yourself – to have that voice, and to do so in a safe and understanding environment.”
People are also able to connect with others facing similar challenges and to gain understanding into their situations -- whether they are suffering from memory loss or providing care for someone who is.
Activities could include creating a piece of artwork, viewing the wonders of nature or learning a dance.
Two programs are held; on the third Monday of the month and on the second Friday of the month – both from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The second Friday series is held at UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St, Beaver Dam. The third Monday series is held at alternating locations including Horicon Marsh Education Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon; the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau; or Dance Now Dance Studio, 344 Rosendale St., Beaver Dam.
Space is limited and reservations are required. To register call the ADRC at 920-386-3580.