Reminisce Adult Day Services has moved to Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center, creating a new service within the nursing home for those over 60 years old to socialize.
Director of Adult Day Services Many Retzlaff said the program is geared towards senior citizens with memory impairments or physical challenges who may require supervision, like Parkinson’s disease, mild or moderate Alzheimer’s disease or recovering from a stroke.
It’s a chance for them to get back in the community and socialize with other people as well as for caregivers to take a break from the responsibilities of supervising to have a day out or work. She said clients come from all over Sauk County, including Merrimac, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo.
Reminisce started off as Retzlaff’s own business on the west side of Reedsburg, which she did in addition to her job as the director of life enrichment at the senior life center, she said. She talked with officials at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center and Reedsburg Area Medical Center earlier this year about possibly moving Reminisce into the organization to align services and reach more people.
The service officially opened to clients at the senior life center Oct. 28, Retzlaff said. An open house was held Nov. 7 to show case the new area.
The area where the service is held consists of a living room, a handicap accessible bathroom and exercise/activity room. Lunch and snacks, medication reminders and blood pressure checks are also available.
Services are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and clients can come between 8 to 40 hours a week depending on the contract signed at the beginning of enrollment, she said. Activities at Adult Day Services include card games, exercise classes, visits around the community, children and pet visits, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We do a lot of reminiscing and talking about whatever they enjoy visiting about,” Retzlaff said. “I really base it off of which clients are going to be there that day.”
Vice President of Senior Service Ryan Shear said clients of the adult day services can also use other amenities offered at the Reedsburg based nursing home, like the beauty shop, café and integrated programming, like speakers and entertainment.
Retzlaff said the adult day services tie together with the community trying to become a Dementia Friendly Community.
“It shows were doing more to try to help those people within our community,” she said.
Shear said the senior life center serves people with mild and moderate dementia and the organization wants to champion for dementia advocacy and education around the community. Reedsburg Area Medical Center was named as a Dementia Friendly Organization in April 2018 and efforts are continuing to make Reedsburg a Dementia Friendly Community.
Anyone looking for more information on Reminisce Adult Day Services can contact Retzlaff by phone at 608-768-5815 or email aretzlaff@ramchealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)