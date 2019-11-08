WAUPUN — The multi-talented and acclaimed African Children’s Choir will join the congregation at First Christian Reformed Church, 20 Bly St., on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
According to Associate Pastor Peter Hofman, “The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites.”The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also sung alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other inspirational performers.”
Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.
Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.
The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to “helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.”
