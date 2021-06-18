 Skip to main content
After 2020 absence, Elroy Fair returns with many events scheduled
Elroy Fair 3

From left, Shelby Kelley, 3, Misty Kelley, 5, and Colton Rittenhouse, 4, hold on tight while enjoying a ride in a scrambler.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star-Times

The Elroy Fair is returning to Schultz Park in Elroy for its 124th iteration with the promise of fun for the whole herd.

With events ranging from the Fairest of the Fair to a carnival, animal and magic shows, musical entertainment and more, the Elroy Fair’s return to an unmodified fair is set to provide entertainment for the whole family.

“We are excited because we can bring back entertainment and Spectrum Carnival, and the good fair food because we couldn’t have any of that last year,” said Jackie Menn, Secretary of the Elroy Fair Board. “Everyone is looking forward to getting the crowds back together, and the exhibits, we have over 2,700 different exhibits entered.”

Elroy Fair 5

Ryan Knock takes a breath after competing in the pedal pull at the Elroy Fair.

The fair kicks off June 23 with the rabbit and poultry shows before getting into gear June 24 with the start of the carnival, opening ceremonies, the crowning of the 2021 Fairest of the Fair and the horse pull. Evening fun on June 24 begins with the carnival starting at 6 p.m. and a DJ presented by the Elroy Fire Department in the entertainment tent from 6-10 p.m.

“It seems like everything is new this year after last year,” Menn said.

June 25 features hog, non-animal exhibit, goat, beef and cat judging. Magic Mike Winters will perform free magic and hypnotist shows in the afternoon, with audience participation encouraged, and the carnival will reopen from 6-10 p.m. Aaron Scott, a Season 19 contestant on “The Voice” will perform with his band in the evening and the Logan Henthorne Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m.

“Logan was involved in the fair quite a bit and he lost his life last year, so we want to pay tribute to his contribution,” Menn said.

On June 26 there is a dairy show and ATV poker run, magic and hypnotist shows with Magic Mike Winters, a livestock auction, wrestling, and a pedal tractor pull. The Burch Brothers Band will perform from 6-11 p.m., and the final day of the carnival runs from 6-10 p.m.

Elroy Fair 1

The rodeo crowd at the Elroy Fair sings the National Anthem as a cowgirl displays the flag.

June 27 marks the final day of the fair beginning with the Official Juneau County Dairy Breakfast in the morning, magic and hypnotist shows, a cash raffle, awards and safety booths.

“We’ll have a safety fair lined up, where we have different demonstrations and booths where people can go and learn safety on different areas,” Menn said. “We’re hoping that will be a good draw for people.”

Kaitlyn waves to parade attendees

Elroy Fairest of the Fair 2019-2020 Kaitlyn Ladwig waves to a crowd of parade attendees during the Hustlerfest parade Aug. 24.

Although most events at this year’s fair, such as the bands, magic and hypnotist shows, animal shows and exhibits are free admission, the tractor pulls, bull riding, horse pull, and dairy breakfast charge a small admissions fee. The carnival, put on by Spectrum Carnival Midway, has wristbands available for $20 for a single session before the fair and $25 during the fair. A megaband that is good for all carnival sessions is available for $70 at the fair, or $60 in advance at local banks in Elroy.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

If you go

What: 124th Elroy Fair

When: June 23-27

Where: Elroy Fairgrounds at Schultz Park, Elroy

Cost: Free entry, some events have an additional charge

For more information visit elroyfair.com.

