After 2020 absence, Elroy Fair returns with many events scheduled

The Elroy Fair is returning to Schultz Park in Elroy for its 124th iteration with the promise of fun for the whole herd.

With events ranging from the Fairest of the Fair to a carnival, animal and magic shows, musical entertainment and more, the Elroy Fair’s return to an unmodified fair is set to provide entertainment for the whole family.

“We are excited because we can bring back entertainment and Spectrum Carnival, and the good fair food because we couldn’t have any of that last year,” said Jackie Menn, Secretary of the Elroy Fair Board. “Everyone is looking forward to getting the crowds back together, and the exhibits, we have over 2,700 different exhibits entered.”

The fair kicks off June 23 with the rabbit and poultry shows before getting into gear June 24 with the start of the carnival, opening ceremonies, the crowning of the 2021 Fairest of the Fair and the horse pull. Evening fun on June 24 begins with the carnival starting at 6 p.m. and a DJ presented by the Elroy Fire Department in the entertainment tent from 6-10 p.m.

“It seems like everything is new this year after last year,” Menn said.

