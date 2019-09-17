No injuries were reported Sept. 17 after a drilling incident caused a gas leak in the parking lot of the Lake Delton Walmart.
First responders evacuated the building as a precaution.
Pete Goethel, from Alliant Energy, said that the contractor Walmart hired for the job, Pavement Solutions, neglected to check with Alliant or Diggers Hotline before starting drilling on the project. He said before starting a project such as this, companies should call the energy supplier to check that any planned digging sites will not result in incidents such as this.
“Protocol is to call for locates before they start digging,” Goethel said. “It appears to me that there was a failure to call for locates before they started digging. And obviously that brings up the issue of not only injuries to the contractor’s employees, but also the hundreds of people in and around the building.”
According to Delton fire chief Darren Jorgenson, the fire department responded to a call at 12:19 p.m. for a ruptured gas line in the parking lot next to the Walmart in Lake Delton. Jorgenson said that while a construction crew was digging holes for new posts in the parking lot, they hit and ruptured the main gas line to the building.
“There was a gas line, it was the main line that feeds the Walmart store,” Jorgenson said. “It was from an augur… they used that to drill into the ground. That augur struck the gas line and caused the leak.”
You have free articles remaining.
Once the leak was detected, Alliant responders manually closed the main to stop any more gas from leaking out into the air while Walmart staff and the Lake Delton police department evacuated the building.
According to Jorgenson, Pavement Solutions will be responsible for any fees incurred from Alliant responding to and repairing the leak. However, Pavement Solutions will not receive any sort of fine or citation from the village.
Pavement Solutions did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
On July 10, 2018, a gas explosion leveled several buildings in downtown Sun Prairie, which had been evacuated after a gas leak was reported.
One firefighter, Capt. Cory Barr, was killed in the blast and two firefighters, Ryan Welch and Greg Pavlik, were injured. Several companies involved in a construction project there, as well as a utility locating company, face litigation related to the explosion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)