After off-duty incidents, three Mauston officers submit resignations, one returns to work

Three Mauston police officers have resigned after their roles in two off-duty incidents in August. A fourth officer, who was shot in the groin during one of the incidents, is back on duty after the city completed an internal investigation.

The resignations leave Mauston, a city of less than 4,500 residents, with seven full-time officers.

Brian Raabe submitted his resignation on Oct. 30 and McKenna Huffman submitted her resignation Oct. 20. Both Raabe and Huffman were on administrative leave since an incident Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar where they were allegedly part of a bar fight while off-duty.

According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Raabe and Huffman got into an altercation with Brent Fitzgerald, a patron at the bar. A second altercation started a short time later between several bar patrons, and Fitzgerald sustained several injuries.

After an external investigation conducted by the Sparta Police Department, Raabe was charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery. Three other individuals were charged for their roles in the fight, but Huffman was not charged.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}