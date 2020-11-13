After off-duty incidents, three Mauston officers submit resignations, one returns to work

Three Mauston police officers have resigned after their roles in two off-duty incidents in August. A fourth officer, who was shot in the groin during one of the incidents, is back on duty after the city completed an internal investigation.
The resignations leave Mauston, a city of less than 4,500 residents, with seven full-time officers.
Brian Raabe submitted his resignation on Oct. 30 and McKenna Huffman submitted her resignation Oct. 20. Both Raabe and Huffman were on administrative leave since an incident Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar where they were allegedly part of a bar fight while off-duty.
According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Raabe and Huffman got into an altercation with Brent Fitzgerald, a patron at the bar. A second altercation started a short time later between several bar patrons, and Fitzgerald sustained several injuries.
After an external investigation conducted by the Sparta Police Department, Raabe was charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery. Three other individuals were charged for their roles in the fight, but Huffman was not charged.
Raabe had an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center on Oct. 14. After the appearance, he posted a $500 signature bond. He is next scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 13, 2021.
Michael Sturek submitted his resignation Nov. 4. Sturek was on administrative leave since an off-duty incident Aug. 26 where he allegedly shot Officer Adam Noe in the groin while drunk.
According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Sturek and Noe were drinking at a residence when Sturek attempted to show some of his guns to Noe. While clearing one of the firearms, the gun went off, striking Noe. Noe was transported to La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet.
An external investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department led to charges of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated for Sturek. Noe was not charged in the incident.
No court dates have been set in Sturek’s case.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said Officer Noe has returned to duty after the city completed its internal investigation.
According to Reeg, the city is searching for replacements for all three officers, though only positions for a patrol officer and sergeant are currently listed on the city’s job search page.
