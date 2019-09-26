LODI — After operating for years at a deficit of tens of thousands of dollars, followed by a rocky year of change, the Lodi Women's Club Public Library will end 2019 in the black.
"I'm pleased to say we are on solid financial footing," Ann Groves-Lloyd, library board president, told about 20 people who turned out Tuesday for a public forum at the Reach Out Lodi community center.
To stay in the black, the library needs to continue lobbying for money and finding new ways to attract and engage patrons, according to Groves-Lloyd. She and members of the library board organized the forum, the second this year, to gather community input on how to raise money.
"Think broadly," she instructed, before breaking the attendees into groups for a brainstorming session.
The ideas rolled in: encourage people to put the library in their wills as an endowment; sell naming rights to the library after a major renovation; involve high school students in a remodel to bring down construction costs; partner with real estate agents to market the library as a community asset; start a gardening tool lending library.
One idea that got hoots of approval came from town of Lodi resident Mary Ann Johnson. She suggested the library switch some book club meetings to a local bar, then solicit donations once everyone has a glass of wine in hand.
"In River Falls, they currently have a book club meeting in a nightclub," Johnson said.
What's happening in Lodi is in some ways a microcosm of broader changes at public libraries across the country.
"The role of libraries is dramatically changing in our society," said Nancy Long, who served two terms as library board president and is a current Columbia County Board supervisor.
Libraries are no longer "just books," Long said. "We're becoming community centers in many ways."
Groves-Lloyd echoed this sentiment: "Libraries are a place for people who are invisible. ...Libraries are, as far as I'm concerned, the heart of our communities."
In the midst of this trend toward a diversified, service-oriented model, the public library in Lodi has been plagued by money problems. The library board tried to meet the deficit head-on in the past year by addressing operational costs first.
Until last year, the library employed two full-time directors at an ending annual salary of $54,080 each. The co-directors, Kristine Millard and Trisha Frankland, had started part-time and over about a decade worked up to full-time status.
Millard and Frankland were "fabulous," but their salaries were not sustainable as the library started coming up short in its budget, Groves-Lloyd said. In December 2018, as the operational deficit reached $77,000, the library board terminated the co-director positions and switched to a one-director model.
"It was a difficult transition last year. There were a lot of difficult decisions to make," Groves-Lloyd said.
In March, the new library director, Alex LeClair, was hired at an annual salary of $53,997, according to Lodi Director of Administration Julie Ostrander. LeClair graduated in 2010 with a master's in library and information studies at the University of Wisconsin and most recently directed the Barneveld Public Library.
At Tuesday's forum, LeClair gave a status report. Spending less on staff has allowed the Lodi library to stay within budget and spend more on materials ($27,000) and technology ($3,000), he said.
More people are engaging with the library since he took over as director. At 293 registrations, the summer reading program had a 40% increase in participation over 2018, he said, and overall, programming attendance was up each month this summer compared with the same month last year, topping out at a 207% increase in August.
LeClair credits a popular children's activity hour he started that combines reading, singing and physical play.
"I don't think there's any other program like that in the country," he said.
LeClair also replaced the library's old chairs with 60 new chairs in "Lodi blue" and has created several forward-facing book collections to catch eyes, including a pop culture section and a "Lucky Day" shelf of hot titles that have long hold lists but can be checked out for two weeks without a hold.
Ultimately, the library needs "good branding," he said. "I think we have a really exciting future, but there's anxieties."
Chief among those anxieties is money and, in particular, convincing the city and county to maintain financial support of the library.
The county reimbursement formula is so complex that LeClair passed around a one-page handout at the forum explaining how it works, step by step.
The reimbursement rate is based on a calculation of annual operating expenses divided by total circulation to get a "cost per circulation." In Lodi's case, the cost was $3.91 per item checked out or renewed in 2018. LeClair said this is "on the lower side" compared with other libraries in the area, meaning "we're doing more with less."
That "cost per circulation" is then multiplied by the number of circulations to county residents who live in areas that don't already directly support a library, like the town of Lodi. This number is considered "100% reimbursement."
But state law only requires counties to reimburse libraries at 70%, so libraries often lobby to get reimbursed at a higher rate.
On Tuesday, the Columbia County Finance Committee agreed to a higher reimbursement rate that Long expects will be approved by the full county board in November.
"We went in asking for close to 80% reimbursement and we're coming out right around 75%," Long said.
The county reimbursement formula is "one of the things I so hope gets changed," she said. "To me it's more cumbersome than it needs to be."
Groves-Lloyd said the library board plans to continue hosting one or two public forums per year and she encouraged anyone with an opinion or idea for the library to contact the board, even if it means "accosting (us) in the grocery store."
"When people contact us, it makes a difference," she said.
