After weeks of improving numbers, Sauk County shows COVID warning signs

Residents of Sauk and Columbia counties appear to have largely heeded public health officials' warnings throughout the holiday season, as case rates have declined since peaking in mid-November, but COVID-19 deaths have continued steadily and some warning signs are again flashing.

As of Friday, 31 Sauk County residents have died from the virus since the pandemic began and another six deaths are considered probable COVID-19 cases. In Columbia County, confirmed coronavirus deaths reached 36 after three residents died just between Wednesday and Friday, in addition to six probable coronavirus deaths, according to the county health department.

Probable cases include individuals who test positive by a rapid antigen test but have not been confirmed positive by a more reliable lab test, have symptoms and known exposure to COVID-19 or have COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 listed on their death certificate, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In Thursday’s COVID-19 update video, Siobhan Allen of the Sauk County Health Department said average new cases per day are starting to tick back up. On Thursday, the seven-day average was 26 new cases per day -- much better than the 75 new cases per day the county saw in mid-November, but worse than the 19 per day it reported Jan. 7.