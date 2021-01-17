After weeks of improving numbers, Sauk County shows COVID warning signs

Residents of Sauk and Columbia counties appear to have largely heeded public health officials' warnings throughout the holiday season, as case rates have declined since peaking in mid-November, but COVID-19 deaths have continued steadily and some warning signs are again flashing.
As of Friday, 31 Sauk County residents have died from the virus since the pandemic began and another six deaths are considered probable COVID-19 cases. In Columbia County, confirmed coronavirus deaths reached 36 after three residents died just between Wednesday and Friday, in addition to six probable coronavirus deaths, according to the county health department.
Probable cases include individuals who test positive by a rapid antigen test but have not been confirmed positive by a more reliable lab test, have symptoms and known exposure to COVID-19 or have COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 listed on their death certificate, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In Thursday’s COVID-19 update video, Siobhan Allen of the Sauk County Health Department said average new cases per day are starting to tick back up. On Thursday, the seven-day average was 26 new cases per day -- much better than the 75 new cases per day the county saw in mid-November, but worse than the 19 per day it reported Jan. 7.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing that average number of cases per day shifting from a steady downward trend to a flattening and even in some cases an upward trend, so we’re really monitoring this,” Allen said. “I’m hoping that this is just a little blip and this will continue to keep going back down.
Columbia County peaked at an average of 73 new cases per day, including both confirmed and probable cases, on Nov. 17, according to state data. Its seven-day average is now trending down, with 11 per day as of Thursday, after climbing back up between late December and early January.
Both counties still have very high COVID-19 activity, state data shows.
While Allen noted good news, including the county’s rate of community spread decreasing, she said influenza-like illness activity recently increased above normal for this time of year.
Coronavirus testing in Sauk County remains significantly lower than it was in November, now at an average of 311 tests conducted per day, compared to 510 tests per day then, Allen said. Testing numbers are also lower in neighboring Columbia, according to county data tracked by Daily Register staff.
Allen said she would like to see more people getting tested, especially because the area’s percent of positive tests are going up, indicating that many cases are going undiagnosed.
She urged anyone with any COVID-like symptoms, even if they’re mild, to get tested. People who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive and those who work in an environment that exposes them to many people outside of their household should also get tested, she said.