WAUPUN — A $36 million referendum backed by the Waupun community in 2016 expanded opportunities across the school district here, and the agriculture education program at Waupun High School is no exception.
The Animal Science Lab is growing one cheep, cackle, moo, baa and thump at a time, as longtime teacher and FFA adviser Tari Costello offers students hands-on experience in raising both meat and domestic animals. That knowledge can prepare students for careers in all animal science fields, or even having a pet at home.
“This used to be our ag shop,” Costello said while showing the space that formerly housed tools and mechanical apparatuses for tractor and machinery service and repair. (That equipment is housed in a nearby garage, constructed specifically for that purpose). “The new Animal Lab provides students with the opportunity to gain hands-on skills in the care of animals. Students are required to follow biosecurity protocols, are responsible for the daily care of animals including feeding, cleaning, grooming and more. They learn about nutrition, growth, reproduction, veterinary care and concepts. Students weigh the production animals weekly, calculate rate of gain and make feeding decisions based on growth rates.”
Turkeys, chickens and goats wander in large, clean pens, and stacks of rabbit cages rest on rollers nearby. In a corner are two geckos and a parakeet in separate cages. Behind that corner is an aquaponics room, where fish are raised in large blue tanks and their waste nourishes edible plant life.
The aquaponics room was previously the only space available for animals.
“But that’s a lot more than some schools have,” Costello said.
These animals are not pets and have no names or toys. They are not trained to do tricks for rewards, or kissed on the head. Even so, students may have their favorites and may bond with the inherently cute creatures before them.
These are meat animals, and the turkeys and chickens — along with vegetables from the school greenhouse — will be eaten at a farm-to-table event in the spring.
“The Farm to Table class is new this year,” Costello said. “Each week, the kids get a different commodity to study, and they create some kind of a project, find a recipe, create it and sample the final product. The first week we did cheese, and in the second week — because we have so many tomatoes and peppers — we made salsa.
“They are all great opportunities for our students. They love being here every day to take the goats for a walk or call the turkeys and watch them strut or hold the rabbits. They love spending their free time here.”
Costello is hoping to pair with Family and Consumer Education students in helping to produce that dinner. Details of the event are yet to be announced
In the meantime, kids are enjoying the opportunities that the ag department is offering. About 150 kids enroll in the animal science classes each year, although that number may grow with the new opportunities. An additional 50-75 students come by to spend time with the animals.
Overall, the agriculture program has 450 participants — the largest ag education program in the state of Wisconsin, according to Costello.
The animal lab is not about raising cute animals, however. It is serious business.
“The animal lab offers a great opportunity for our kids to learn about production agriculture in a classroom setting,” Costello said. “This facility is so much better than we ever had in the past. Before that, we had the same courses, but we couldn’t have as many hands-on experiences this new facility allows.”
Courses include vet science, animal science, dairy science and companion animals.
There was a bit of a wait for animal lab completion, due to construction delays.
“We were supposed to move into this facility last year, but because construction was behind, we couldn’t take full advantage of the space until this year,” Costello said.
Now the lab is up and running.
“It’s going really, really well,” Costello said. “It’s not done yet. We’re still adding and arranging and figuring out how it will all work.
“We’ve got new pens and new cages. Setting up the infrastructure was expensive just to get started. We had to get new buckets and containers for feed and water. We were lucky to partner with the Humane Society, which offered us some of their cages and other things when they closed down. We had other opportunities to buy things at a discount and took advantage of them as well.”
The lab now has two goats, seven turkeys, 12 white Cornish rock chicks, seven rabbits,two geckos, one Guinea pig, one chinchilla and one parakeet.
Puppies, a sow and a calf or two are brought in for a workshop on small and large animal health.
For many of the students, this is their only chance to work with and interact with animals.
“The number of kids we have growing up on farms is much less than it used to be,” Costello said. “For a lot of them, this is their first opportunity to come in every day and feed and clean an animal. Some might have a rabbit, but for a lot of the kids, this is a first for them.”
Through the process, students also learn how to become good consumers.
“There’s a lot of beating up of people in agriculture,” Costello said. “The ag kids come in and learn why we do what we do and become part of the process.”
Regarding the future, Costello is eager to continue to provide students with the opportunity to learn in a hands-on setting about animal growth and care.
“We’ll learn as we grow, which is really exciting,” Costello said. “When school reopened this year, I felt like a kid at Christmas. We’ve wanted this opportunity for a long time, and to finally see it in place is really, really cool. It has been a great experience.”
