Agencies helping families after apartment building fire in Beaver Dam

An apartment fire on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam Thursday displaced 15 families and left the building partially uninhabitable.

Sheila Harmes, assistant manager for St. Vincent de Paul in Beaver Dam, said the organization is providing hotel stays to residents in need through Monday and is also providing a food package including $250 in coupons and a Kohl's card. The organization will follow up to provide clothing and household goods to families.

Justin Kern, regional communications director for Red Cross of Wisconsin, noted that St. Vincent's stepped up to help families with assistance. The Red Cross is working with them to help three families who didn't have another place to stay as well as other residents with temporary lodging, meals and health needs. He said at least eight units might be unavailable for an extended period.

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the department was notified around 6:20 p.m. of a structure fire at 108 Lakecrest Drive, a 16-unit apartment building with two stories.

