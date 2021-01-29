Agencies helping families after apartment building fire in Beaver Dam

An apartment fire on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam Thursday displaced 15 families and left the building partially uninhabitable.
Sheila Harmes, assistant manager for St. Vincent de Paul in Beaver Dam, said the organization is providing hotel stays to residents in need through Monday and is also providing a food package including $250 in coupons and a Kohl's card. The organization will follow up to provide clothing and household goods to families.
Justin Kern, regional communications director for Red Cross of Wisconsin, noted that St. Vincent's stepped up to help families with assistance. The Red Cross is working with them to help three families who didn't have another place to stay as well as other residents with temporary lodging, meals and health needs. He said at least eight units might be unavailable for an extended period.
According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the department was notified around 6:20 p.m. of a structure fire at 108 Lakecrest Drive, a 16-unit apartment building with two stories.
Police assisted people evacuated and prevented re-entry into the building. Fire Chief Alan Mannel found heavy fire conditions coming from a second-story window facing the street. Fire units deployed three hoselines. There were no reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters. Beaver Dam units were on scene until 9 p.m.
Most of the damage was confined to one apartment in the building, but there was smoke damage throughout. The building is owned by KGS Properties of Milwaukee according to online records.
Further information about the cause of the fire is not yet available.
Beaver Dam firefighters were assisted by fire crews from Burnett, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Lowell Clyman and Waupun as well as the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Beaver Dam Auxiliary and the Watermark. Hustisford Fire and Watertown EMS covered for the city during the call and answered one call.
On March 2, 2017, four people were injured and many more displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building at 112 Lakecrest Drive, Beaver Dam. Fifteen people were injured, including seven who had to be taken to the hospital, when fire broke out at a 24-unit, two-story building at 104 Lakecrest Drive on April 11, 2017.
