Agencies, schools urge caution, say isolation, increasing online presence raise risk for children

Social distancing and the increased use of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic may be a factor in increases in sexual assaults of area teens.
Ashley Welak, the executive director of Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educat in Dodge County, said there has been an increase of teens and adults meeting someone online and beginning a relationship. The relationship develops over a couple of months before they meet in person.
“When they first meet, that is when the sexual assault occurs,” Welak said.
Online safety should a concern for both youth and adults, Welak said. Meeting people while you are alone, posting inappropriate photos online and allowing your location to be known are safety risks she said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Mark DiStefano said it is a concern that the district is aware of and has coursework to help students deal with decision making and remaining safe.
“BDUSD supports student learning around safety and decision making through our social and emotional learning curriculum that takes place throughout our grades.” DiStefano said. “In regards to online safety and understanding the dangers of sexual predators, this is most closely covered at the middle school level. In addition to our social and emotional learning curriculum that covers a variety of topics, our Middle School PSLO delivers a presentation at the middle school level covering cyber safety and social media safety. This topic is similarly reinforced in our Physical Education/Health curriculum at the middle school level.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, there were 13,235 survivors of forcible sex offenses that reported being assaulted in 2017-2019, Forty-two percent of those cases were children 14 and under.
COVID-19 has caused another risk for youth. Children are spending more time in homes and that may increase cases of child abuse. Welak said many times a family member is the person who sexually assaults a child.
“Be aware of your family’s behavior when the kid is around,” Welak said.
One thing that should be watched is when adults try to spend time alone with children in a separate room from others.
“Sexual assault really messes with someone’s mental health for a long time,” Welak said. “Especially for a child it could be happening every week or even every day.”
Jaime Sathasivam, co-executive director of Hope House in Baraboo, agrees that there are concerns with sexual assaults in the area.
“Sexual assault is always the responsibility of the perpetrator, so the ability to prevent all sexual assaults lies with them, but equipping our kids with the tools to set healthy boundaries absolutely can help,” Sathasivam said.
Parents and other caregivers have a role in helping children to learn ways that will help them to be safer.
“Caregivers empowering children from an early age to be assertive, to be set healthy boundaries with their bodies and to understand that they can and should trust their instincts, are important ways to help children stay safe,” Sathasivam said. “Childhood sexual assault involves power dynamics and can bring shameful feelings for child, so it’s also important for caregivers to remind kids that they can share anything with them and that they will believe them. Caregivers should also watch for changes in behavior or emotions and check-in with that child about how life is going. Lastly, if a child does disclose to you, believe them.”
Both Hope House and PAVE offers resources for families including 24/7 support for individuals and families who have experienced sexual or domestic abuse.
“We can provide support and information immediately following an assault, or long after,” Sathasivam said.
Welak said in the hospital they are able to help during sexual assault forensic exam by offering support for the victim. They supply snacks and other supplies for the victims while they are at the hospital during those hours and are there to counsel the victim that they only have to share what they are comfortable sharing.
“It is hard on the victim but it is hard for the courts to press charges without evidence,” Welak said.
Those wanting to contact PAVE can do so by calling the Helpline at 1-800-775-3785.
Those wanting to contact Hope House can do by calling the Helpline at 1-800-584-6790.
