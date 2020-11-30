Agencies, schools urge caution, say isolation, increasing online presence raise risk for children

“Caregivers empowering children from an early age to be assertive, to be set healthy boundaries with their bodies and to understand that they can and should trust their instincts, are important ways to help children stay safe,” Sathasivam said. “Childhood sexual assault involves power dynamics and can bring shameful feelings for child, so it’s also important for caregivers to remind kids that they can share anything with them and that they will believe them. Caregivers should also watch for changes in behavior or emotions and check-in with that child about how life is going. Lastly, if a child does disclose to you, believe them.”

Both Hope House and PAVE offers resources for families including 24/7 support for individuals and families who have experienced sexual or domestic abuse.

“We can provide support and information immediately following an assault, or long after,” Sathasivam said.

Welak said in the hospital they are able to help during sexual assault forensic exam by offering support for the victim. They supply snacks and other supplies for the victims while they are at the hospital during those hours and are there to counsel the victim that they only have to share what they are comfortable sharing.