Agency reports success in fostering Dodge County business growth

“In 2020 we had a very busy year,” said Reinbold.

She said a total of 89 investment opportunities were explored last year and Thrive helped Dodge County business negotiate more than $2 million in incentives for growth and expansion.

“The companies that we’re assisted are investing over $25 million in capital expenditures and creating over 120 jobs over the next three years,” she said. “At the current tax rate, these businesses will generate approximately $380,000 in annual property tax revenue, just on the county portion, helping to ease the tax burden for your residents."

Recalling a notable success Pratt said, “I met the Sure Fire owners at an event in Horicon in fall of 2019. We had conversations right up front and I assured them 'This is what we do for a living. Having professionals who can walk you through the process, understand the tools and secure financing.' That’s what we did with Sure Fire. We worked with the city and with the state to bring a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Council."

She said it resulted in a $1.5 million in investment that helped retain and add jobs.

"The business is growing nicely, and expanding their footprint throughout central and south-central Wisconsin," Pratt said.