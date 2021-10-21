Agency reports success in fostering Dodge County business growth

JUNEAU -- The efforts of Thrive Economic Development are paying off, according to an update provided to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.
As a special order of business board chairman Russ Kottke introduced Vicky Pratt, Thrive president, and Deb Reinbold, Thrive director of business development.
“We’re making a difference in within the county and businesses are taking note,” said Reinbold. “A start-up economic development organization generally takes a good seven to 10 years to get established in an area and I’m excited to share that we are already seeing the fruits of our labors, and there will be more. Once that roadmap is firmly established, when more local businesses know who to call, and as we continue to help more businesses invest in your region, these numbers will continue to rise.”
Thrive has been promoting business opportunities in Dodge County for the past five years, and started working for Jefferson County a year earlier. During its time in Dodge County, supervisors have questioned its value, wanting to see concrete examples of success in a largely confidential line of work.
Thrive’s total 2021 budget stands at $539,000, with $135,000 coming from Dodge County. THRIVE has been working to promote Dodge County as a place for business investment since June of 2017.
On Tuesday their value was demonstrated.
“In 2020 we had a very busy year,” said Reinbold.
She said a total of 89 investment opportunities were explored last year and Thrive helped Dodge County business negotiate more than $2 million in incentives for growth and expansion.
“The companies that we’re assisted are investing over $25 million in capital expenditures and creating over 120 jobs over the next three years,” she said. “At the current tax rate, these businesses will generate approximately $380,000 in annual property tax revenue, just on the county portion, helping to ease the tax burden for your residents."
Recalling a notable success Pratt said, “I met the Sure Fire owners at an event in Horicon in fall of 2019. We had conversations right up front and I assured them 'This is what we do for a living. Having professionals who can walk you through the process, understand the tools and secure financing.' That’s what we did with Sure Fire. We worked with the city and with the state to bring a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Council."
She said it resulted in a $1.5 million in investment that helped retain and add jobs.
"The business is growing nicely, and expanding their footprint throughout central and south-central Wisconsin," Pratt said.
Reinbold met with Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, who expressed concerns over adding more single family housing. Through networking they connected with Neuman Companies, one of the largest single family home developers in the state. A site off Ollinger and North Crystal Lake roads was identified and a total of 60 single-family units will be constructed there beginning next year.
“It’s a funnel,” Reinbold said. “The more activity in the pipeline the greater the likelihood that we’ll have more wins. And sometimes these projects are years in the making.”
Priorities for the future include:
• Establishing a revolving loan fund with local lenders.
• Applying for a housing services grant. The grant application was approved by the county board later in the evening.
• Launching the Heartland Talent Initiative to build career awareness among student population and connect businesses with K-12 students.