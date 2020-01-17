Agenda items regarding corp counsel investigation will not be seen at the next Sauk County Board meeting

While the two agenda items had 16 board members' signatures as of the deadline, on Thursday Supervisor Tim Reppen requested that Evert remove his signature.

“I just decided after thinking about it, to let the corp counsel do their job,” said Reppen.

On Friday, Supervisor John “Tony” DeGiovanni also requested that his name be removed after receiving a call from Vedro stating that four supervisors who supported the agenda items were not able to sign in support of it. DeGiovanni said he did not fully understand all aspects of the matter, and decided to withdraw his support.

“Sometimes supervisors will contact you, and make it sound like it’s a done deal and ... admittedly you don’t know much about it so you decide to sign on to their cause,” said DeGiovanni. “I got a call from Peter about it, and what they make you realize is that you don’t really know much about what’s going on.”

The removal of two supervisors' signatures means the agenda items do not now have a majority of the board supporting them, however they did at the time of the deadline.

Evert said Vedro’s claim that people were unable to sign the petition is not true, and said she believes those asking to remove their signatures have been pressured by other supervisors to do so.