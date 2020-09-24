Aggravated battery charges filed against New Lisbon stabbing suspect

A witness to the stabbing showed Wilke where the victim was stabbed. Wilke noted nothing else in the area that could have caused the injury to the victim.

A second witness said a blonde individual came from behind her vehicle with a knife. The witness described the individual with a knife as a transvestite. The witness entered the residence, locked the door, and called 911. According to the witness, the individual possibly through the knife across a fence.

Earlier in the same evening, Wilke was called to the address regarding an unwanted party at the address. An individual named Jason Price was at the residence. Price identifies as female and goes by the name “Jazzy.”

The property manager stated Price had been evicted and was no longer supposed to be at the residence. When Wilke spoke with Price he observed a knife which matches the description of the knife used in the stabbing strapped to Price’s ankle. According to Price, the knife was there for self-defense and he told Wilke if “any other tenants harass him or come by his residence that he would kill them.”

A warrant was drafted and signed for entry into Price’s residence, but after entering the residence Price could not be located.