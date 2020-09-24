Aggravated battery charges filed against New Lisbon stabbing suspect

A New Lisbon woman is facing charges for aggravated battery after police asked for public assistance in locating the suspect after she allegedly stabbed a man on State Street.
Jason Price, 41, of New Lisbon is charged with felony aggravated battery using a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
New Lisbon police asked for assistance in locating Price on Aug. 28, two days after the stabbing, and warned the public not to try to apprehend her.
According to the criminal complaint, Officer Nick Wilke of the New Lisbon Police Department and another officer responded at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 26 to a disturbance on West State Street in New Lisbon. The reporting party said on the call that she walked outside to see her boyfriend bleeding and a man holding a knife.
Wilke arrived on scene, where he found a man with a wound on his leg which was bandaged and blood-soaked. The man stated he arrived home, went inside for a minute, and came back outside where there was a male holding a knife. The person holding a knife stated “I am going to (expletive) kill you,” and the victim said he “fell at some point and the next thing he knew he was bleeding profusely.”
The victim received medical assistance and was transferred to New Lisbon First Responders and Camp Douglas Ambulance.
A witness to the stabbing showed Wilke where the victim was stabbed. Wilke noted nothing else in the area that could have caused the injury to the victim.
A second witness said a blonde individual came from behind her vehicle with a knife. The witness described the individual with a knife as a transvestite. The witness entered the residence, locked the door, and called 911. According to the witness, the individual possibly through the knife across a fence.
Earlier in the same evening, Wilke was called to the address regarding an unwanted party at the address. An individual named Jason Price was at the residence. Price identifies as female and goes by the name “Jazzy.”
The property manager stated Price had been evicted and was no longer supposed to be at the residence. When Wilke spoke with Price he observed a knife which matches the description of the knife used in the stabbing strapped to Price’s ankle. According to Price, the knife was there for self-defense and he told Wilke if “any other tenants harass him or come by his residence that he would kill them.”
A warrant was drafted and signed for entry into Price’s residence, but after entering the residence Price could not be located.
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker sent a text message to Price using a previously retrieved number, to which Price replied “He jumped me when I confronted him, I was only defending myself and don’t want to be [sic] made out the aggressor.”
No court dates have been set for Price.
