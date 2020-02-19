Al. Ringling brings culture, color to Baraboo with Mexican ballet group

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México should be one of several cultural experiences for Baraboo audiences to enjoy at the Al. Ringling Theatre in the near future.
Sunday’s performance featuring 40 Mexican dancers precedes the Milwaukee dance troupe, Ko-Thi, sharing African traditions at the theater sometime in 2021 and coincides with the theater’s ongoing efforts to bring in Chinese and Native American performances soon, too, CEO Tom McEvilly said.
“We’re excited about the color, the light, the pageantry, the history,” McEvilly said of Ballet Folclórico’s 4 p.m. show. “We want people to know we’re an open, inclusive community and give them access to the beauty and wonder of different cultures.”
Ballet Folclórico has performed in more than 50 countries in five continents and celebrates its 60th year in 2020. The company says it involves Mexico’s leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music and costumes -- an institution that preserves and promotes Mexican culture in its many forms.
“The dances that we present in our show are subtracted dances from the regions,” General Manager Esther C. Lozano said in an email. “For example, in the dances of the state of Veracruz, the women use seven golden chains, which mean the birth, the baptism, the presentation to the Catholic Church, first communion, marriage, grandchildren and death.”
“Another factor is the women’s headdress,” Lozano continued. “If they wear it on the left side of their head, it means that they are already married, and if they wear it on the right side of their head, it means that they haven’t married yet.”
The costumes are authentic, acquired in the different states of Mexico and crafted with the help of those native to them, Lozano added. In the state of Yucatan, for example, the native people create the embroideries and the company completes their suits with the “most spectacular fabric to look for the show.”
“This is the essence of Mexico,” Lozano said of her company’s performances. “When the show ends, the audience always leaves very happy, dancing and clapping. ... They ask that we return more often because a good show of authentic Mexican folklore is needed.
“I think (Baraboo) would like to see and learn more about our culture that is so extensive and rich. I would like them to understand and know that Mexico is a country full of magic, color and traditions.”
Al. Ringling spokeswoman Shannon Hill said the group is selling out everywhere it goes, including its recent stops in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Tickets are still available for the Baraboo performance at alringling.org and may also be purchased at the box office.
“We sure would like to see more people come through our doors,” McEvilly said of the theater’s focus on multicultural offerings. “Thinking of Ballet Folclórico, we have a very large Hispanic community here and we’re trying to give everyone the things they like. We’re offering everything from rock to country to jazz and blues and funk and theater and dance.
“We want you to touch it, feel it, see it; we want you to join us in the wonderful experience that live theater presents.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.