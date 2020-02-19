Al. Ringling brings culture, color to Baraboo with Mexican ballet group

“Another factor is the women’s headdress,” Lozano continued. “If they wear it on the left side of their head, it means that they are already married, and if they wear it on the right side of their head, it means that they haven’t married yet.”

The costumes are authentic, acquired in the different states of Mexico and crafted with the help of those native to them, Lozano added. In the state of Yucatan, for example, the native people create the embroideries and the company completes their suits with the “most spectacular fabric to look for the show.”

“This is the essence of Mexico,” Lozano said of her company’s performances. “When the show ends, the audience always leaves very happy, dancing and clapping. ... They ask that we return more often because a good show of authentic Mexican folklore is needed.

“I think (Baraboo) would like to see and learn more about our culture that is so extensive and rich. I would like them to understand and know that Mexico is a country full of magic, color and traditions.”

Al. Ringling spokeswoman Shannon Hill said the group is selling out everywhere it goes, including its recent stops in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Tickets are still available for the Baraboo performance at alringling.org and may also be purchased at the box office.