Al. Ringling Theatre Board opts for leadership change

When the board hired McEvilly in fall 2019, it added responsibilities to the job and changed its title to chief executive officer, Wolff said.

“We’re going to review the position and see if we might be better off going a different direction, but we just haven’t made that determination yet,” he said Monday. “I mean, it’s only been 10 days, so we’re trying to sort things out.”

Several former board members resigned in June in protest of what they said was a lack of communication, transparency and accountability by theater leadership.

Marketing Director Shannon Hill said the theater has “a good staff that can get things done” for the rest of the year while board members search for a replacement. All of its previously planned events — including a live Billy Joel tribute band concert on Nov. 13 and several movies — remain in place, with the exception of children’s play “The Christmas Gift,” which had been scheduled for the two weekends before Christmas.

The play’s cast was filled primarily with local children who participated in the Al.’s youth theater camp this year.