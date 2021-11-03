Al. Ringling Theatre Board opts for leadership change

Two years after Tom McEvilly took the helm at Baraboo’s historic downtown theater, its board of directors is looking again for a change in leadership after declining to renew his contract late last month.
Rick Wolff, president of the Al. Ringling Theatre Board of Directors, said McEvilly’s contract was up for renewal near the end of October. He declined to say why the board opted not to renew it and what the vote tally was, saying it was held in a closed session.
“We’re still trying to resolve the separation and everything at this point, so I really can’t say a whole lot until that legal process is done,” Wolff said.
McEvilly did not respond to requests for comment.
The board hasn’t decided yet on the details of the search process for a new director, nor how long it will take, Wolff said.
“We would like to get a replacement but we’re re-evaluating the position,” he said.
Prior to McEvilly, the theater had an executive director, a role most recently held by Stephanie Miller-Lamb from 2015-2019. Miller-Lamb oversaw the reopening of the venue known as “America’s Prettiest Playhouse” in 2016 after it underwent months of restoration work.
When the board hired McEvilly in fall 2019, it added responsibilities to the job and changed its title to chief executive officer, Wolff said.
“We’re going to review the position and see if we might be better off going a different direction, but we just haven’t made that determination yet,” he said Monday. “I mean, it’s only been 10 days, so we’re trying to sort things out.”
Several former board members resigned in June in protest of what they said was a lack of communication, transparency and accountability by theater leadership.
Marketing Director Shannon Hill said the theater has “a good staff that can get things done” for the rest of the year while board members search for a replacement. All of its previously planned events — including a live Billy Joel tribute band concert on Nov. 13 and several movies — remain in place, with the exception of children’s play “The Christmas Gift,” which had been scheduled for the two weekends before Christmas.
The play’s cast was filled primarily with local children who participated in the Al.’s youth theater camp this year.
“It involved children so that makes us sad that we had to cancel something that involves children, but Tom owned the rights of that play so we had to cancel it,” Hill said.
To replace it, she said the theater hopes to put on a different children’s play early next year.
“We do want to reach out to all the kids that were invested in the play and provide something for them. … We are planning on doing something fun for the community, for the kids, and we’re just looking at what various plays we could get rights to,” she said, “and I think it’ll be a blast, to be honest.”
On the weekends McEvilly’s play was scheduled, Hill said the theater will instead show movies.
“We are excited to continue to bring different events into the theater and just continue to move forward,” she said.
GALLERY: Al. Ringling Theatre youth drama camp
