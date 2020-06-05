Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo plans to reopen as haunted house in October

More information about the haunted house will be released in the summer as Al. Ringling explores all the ways to keep its facility safe for visitors. “Since a haunted house is naturally socially distanced, we expect to take many people through it,” McEvilly said of an event where volunteers – appropriately spaced -- would guide small groups of visitors through the building for the month of October.

“It should be a lot of fun. It’s a big historic space with lots of activity, if you know what I mean.”

The other films on its schedule for October include “The Mummy,” “Ghostbusters,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Al. Ringling board chairman Aural Umhoefer said the theater will do “everything it can” to keep visitors safe and stay afloat financially including the pursuit of government loans related to the pandemic and the securing of individual donations.

“The Al. has been part of this community for more than 100 years and we appreciate the support of the community and truly need it now more than ever,” she said. “It’s been difficult just like it has for other small businesses in the area, but we’re optimistic about reopening in the fall.”