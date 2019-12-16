Al. Ringling Theatre wants your shoes for art exhibit in Baraboo

Those sneakers now sport tutus -- giving the appearance of tiny dancers.

“You can do just about anything as long as you're open to new ideas,” Qualy said of the contest.

Kratochwill expects people will come up with their own ideas as they dig out old pairs of shoes from their closets or purchase shoes from thrift stores.

“This is really an opportunity for the community to take ownership in the gallery and be able to celebrate art in a new and unique way,” Kratochwill said. “It’s a test of your creativity. Let’s see what you can do.”

Kratochwill said redesigning shoes in an artistic way is a nationwide trend. It’s cost-efficient and something to do during a long winter season.

Asked for the inspiration behind her butterfly shoes, Kratochwill said, “I just thought it’d be fun to have pretty butterflies on your toes.”

An art class at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County informed Kratochwill recently they’ll participate in the contest, and she’s looking forward to seeing what they come up with, she said.

Her butterfly shoes are already on display in the gallery.