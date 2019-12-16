Al. Ringling Theatre wants your shoes for art exhibit in Baraboo

Al. Ringling Theatre employee Dana Qualy took one look at Carol Kratochwill’s butterfly shoes and immediately wondered what might happen when somebody wears them.
“I fully believe that person might start floating,” Qualy said of the winged pair of high heels.
Kratochwill, the artist in residence, crafted them for a new contest called, “The Shoes Are Coming to Town.” The theater is inviting the public to decorate a pair of shoes prior to a Jan. 20 deadline and have them displayed in the art gallery from Feb. 7 to Feb. 29.
The application fee is $20 and the creators of the best shoes will receive prizes to be determined soon. Applications are available now in the theater.
“You don’t even need to use shoes, actually,” said Kratochwill, emphasizing the theater’s objective is to provide a means for artistic expression in the Baraboo community. “Maybe you'll make shoes out of paper or cardboard boxes.
"You can use whatever you want; you could re-purpose a vast horizon of products.”
Qualy, administrative assistant to CEO Tom McEvilly, said theater employees would redesign a pair of “zombie boots” as well as traditional sneakers in direct contrast with their intended purposes. They might add lights or bright polka dots to the otherwise spooky design of zombie boots, which were, of course, intended for Halloween, and the employees have already turned a pair of Vans into dance shoes.
Those sneakers now sport tutus -- giving the appearance of tiny dancers.
You have free articles remaining.
“You can do just about anything as long as you're open to new ideas,” Qualy said of the contest.
Kratochwill expects people will come up with their own ideas as they dig out old pairs of shoes from their closets or purchase shoes from thrift stores.
“This is really an opportunity for the community to take ownership in the gallery and be able to celebrate art in a new and unique way,” Kratochwill said. “It’s a test of your creativity. Let’s see what you can do.”
Kratochwill said redesigning shoes in an artistic way is a nationwide trend. It’s cost-efficient and something to do during a long winter season.
Asked for the inspiration behind her butterfly shoes, Kratochwill said, “I just thought it’d be fun to have pretty butterflies on your toes.”
An art class at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County informed Kratochwill recently they’ll participate in the contest, and she’s looking forward to seeing what they come up with, she said.
Her butterfly shoes are already on display in the gallery.
“I always want examples for people to see, to give them an idea of where to start,” Kratochwill said of public art exhibits in the past and present. “I’m sure they’ll do a great job. They always do.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.