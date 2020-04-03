Alan Winter registers as write-in candidate for Beaver Dam mayor

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Alan Winter has registered as write-in candidate in the Beaver Dam mayoral election, joining two candidates who are on the ballot.

Deputy City Clerk Tracey Ferron confirmed Friday that Winter has declared as a write-in for the spring election. He placed third in the February primary election, keeping him off the ballot as a listed candidate. The two candidates who advanced in the primary were incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen and police and fire commission chair Jeff Kohman.

During his primary campaign, Winter called for reduced city spending, more attention paid to city roads, investigation affordable housing for the elderly and a second fire station and more support for the taxi service. He was a political newcomer who serves with the VFW and worked in international sales and marketing.

In the February primary election, Glewen received 1,483 votes, or 57.32 percent; Kohman received 572 votes, or 22.11 percent; and Winter received 524 votes, or 20.25 percent.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Gov. Tony Evers on Friday called for a special session of the state legislature to be held Saturday that would essentially end in-person voting and mail a ballot to every voter in the state and extend the deadlines to return them to May 26. A federal judge ruled Friday that results in the election as planned cannot be revealed until April 13.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

