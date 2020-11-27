Alcohol is a factor in many of the Dodge County ATV/UTV crashes

JUNEAU – Dodge County has seen an increase in ATV/UTV crashes this year, with three injuries and two fatalities now after an increase in county trails. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said consuming alcohol before hitting the trails was an issue with several of the crashes.

”We have seen an increase in ATV and UTV crashes this year,” Schmidt said. “Quite a few have had alcohol involved.”

The vehicles have the right to travel in city streets in some areas such as Juneau and Waupun. The county has certain county highways that have trails marked for use of the vehicles.

Schmidt believes one of the biggest issues is a loophole in the laws where people can get multiple first-offense OWI tickets depending on what vehicle you are driving at the time.

Schmidt said people also can be charged with a first offense of intoxicated driving on a boat, first offense on a snowmobile, first offense on an ATV/UTV and a first offense with an off-road highway vehicle and never face a second offense charge. He spoke Sept. 4, 2019, during the state Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety about OWI laws. Schmidt said he does plan to bring the issue back up again to the committee.

Schmidt said he had testified to tie the DNR violations in with the Department of Transportation violations so it would be reflected on a person’s driver’s license.

