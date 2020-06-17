Alcohol suspected factor in fatal motorcycle crash in town of Dekorra

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DEKORRA -- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office suspects that alcohol was a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash June 11 in the town of Dekorra.

The crash involved two motorcycles at 8:43 p.m. on Highway 51, north of Phillips Road, Sheriff Roger Brandner said. One of the motorcycle operators was transported to UW Hospital by UW MedFlight and died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash. The other operator was evaluated by EMS following the crash and released.

Their names are being withheld.

Brandner said the motorcyclists were traveling north behind a slow-moving vehicle when they entered a passing zone. The lead motorcycle operator looked back as the trailing motorcycle seemed to have mechanical issues and was not accelerating. When the lead motorcycle operator looked back, the trailing motorcycle operator accelerated rapidly and struck the lead motorcycle in the southbound lane of Highway 51.

Poynette Police Department, Poynette Fire Department, Poynette-Dekorra EMS, Divine Savior EMS, UW MedFlight, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone’s Towing and Recovery assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.