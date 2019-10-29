The Columbus School District received more than $80,000 from the Alice Schmidt property auction Oct. 19.
Schmidt, who died in September 2018, requested prior to her death to have many of her personal items, including her home, be sold with the money going to the Columbus Area Endowment Fund and the district. Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman said bidding for the house started at $40,000, with the highest bidder securing the sale at $78,000. Deuman said the sale is expected to close within 30 days. Proceeds from the house sale will go back to the district.
The auction was facilitated by Wilkinson Auction and Realty. Personal items were sold at 10 a.m. and bids on the house began at noon. According to the realtors, some of Schmidt’s items were sold before the auction.
“The School Board will take action for the proceeds to be transferred to the Columbus School District Endowment and the Alice Schmidt Fund for Professional Development,” Deuman said. “Wilkinson Auction and Realty was amazing to work with through this process.”
At the Oct. 28 School Board meeting at Columbus High School, Deuman said the newly-formed Alice Schmidt Fund for Professional Development will help fund training and education opportunities for staff. Schmidt was a retired teacher who carried a life-long passion for education. She served on the School Board and helped develop the Columbus endowment.
Schmidt’s personal items, including rare dolls and antiques, sold for $3,387, but after marketing and promotional fees, the district will receive $2,100.
“It was a remarkable day,” Deuman said. “We had great weather and really a wonderful turnout.”
According to Deuman, more than 100 people attended with 80 making bids. Several Columbus High School students helped with the auction and the Columbus Area Historical Society sold concession-stand food items.
“The day was bittersweet for many of us in attendance,” Deuman said. “Alice's generosity of her treasures will provide a lasting gift through grants to any staff of the Columbus School District who looks to continue improving their knowledge, skills and craft. Everything she owned, she requested to go to either the endowment or the school district.”
Funds placed into the endowment will continue to grow and help students and staff throughout Columbus schools. Board Member Mike O’Brien, who served as a teacher, coach and administrator in Columbus for many years, was one of Schmidt’s students.
“I think it’s special that my fourth grade teacher in the 1950s, Ms. Schmidt and her legacy in terms of education in Columbus will continue on for many more years,” O’Brien said.
