All incumbents file for re-election to Beaver Dam Common Council

All incumbents up for election to the Beaver Dam Common Council in the spring have filed for re-relection.

Seats for odd-numbered wards will be on the ballot in the April 6 election. David Hansen in Ward 1, Jon Abfall in Ward 3, Mick Fischer in Ward 5, Jack Yuds in Ward 7, Jaclyn Shelton in Ward 9, Kay Appenfeldt in Ward 11 and Kevin Burnett in Ward 13 have all declared their candidacies, according to city documents.

Forms to declare candidacy and gather signatures are available at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., or on the Wisconsin Election Commission website. Candidates must submit at least 20 signatures and up to 40 signatures from their wards to make the ballot. City officials ask that potential candidates reach out to city hall to make sure they have the right forms if they download them online. The city hall number is 920-887-4600.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging candidates to use the postal service to obtain signatures given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the process is available on the commission website. Candidates are also asked to keep social distancing and other health guidelines in mind as the coronavirus pandemic continues when gathering signatures.

Candidates for office have until Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. to file their nomination papers. The deadline to register as a write-in candidate is noon on the Friday before the election.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

