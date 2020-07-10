All Of Us For Us humane society fund raiser ends today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Of Us For US, who are organizing a demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter in the 1700 block of North Spring Street, will collect supplies today for the Dodge County Humane Society.

Organizer Kaci Al-Saadi said she messaged the humane society to find out what they needed.

“They go through a 1,000 pounds of cat litter every month,” Al-Saadi said. “We wanted to give back and help them out.”

The group will collect the supplies from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today. The items needed by the humane society are: scoopable cat litter, Adams flea spray, cat food, canned cat food in gravy, postage stamps, liquid dish soap, disinfectant wipes, laundry detergent, water softener salt, gas cards and Staples gift cards.

The group began collecting supplies Thursday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.