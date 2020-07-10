You are the owner of this article.
All Of Us For Us humane society fund raiser ends today
All Of Us For Us humane society fund raiser ends today

All for Us humane society supply drive is today

All of Us For US organizer Kaci Al-Saadi is shown putting Dodge County Humane Society supplies in her truck on the first of two days for the fundraiser to provided needed supplies for the shelter. The organization will be in the 1700 block of North Spring Street again today from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

All Of Us For US, who are organizing a demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter in the 1700 block of North Spring Street, will collect supplies today for the Dodge County Humane Society.

Organizer Kaci Al-Saadi said she messaged the humane society to find out what they needed.

“They go through a 1,000 pounds of cat litter every month,” Al-Saadi said. “We wanted to give back and help them out.”

The group will collect the supplies from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today. The items needed by the humane society are: scoopable cat litter, Adams flea spray, cat food, canned cat food in gravy, postage stamps, liquid dish soap, disinfectant wipes, laundry detergent, water softener salt, gas cards and Staples gift cards.

The group began collecting supplies Thursday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

