Alleged drunken driver crashes into Mirror Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was rescued from Mirror Lake in Sauk County Wednesday evening after driving off a bridge and plummeting down a 100-foot embankment into the water, and was later arrested for driving while intoxicated, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Authorities responded to reports of an erratic driver of an SUV on Interstate 90-94 near the village of Lake Delton around 5:30 p.m.

The motorist struck a sign and a barrier wall, left the road multiple times and at one point spun 360 degrees, the State Patrol said. The SUV then drove off the interstate bridge, crashing into Mirror Lake about 100 feet below.

The driver was able to swim away from the SUV as it sunk into the lake, the State Patrol reported. The driver was the lone vehicle occupant, authorities later determined.

A State Patrol inspector responding to the incident commandeered a kayak and flotation device to reach the driver. Authorities used the kayak and another boat to pull the motorist to shore, the State Patrol said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and arrested for operating was intoxicated, first offense, and violating probation.

A dive team recovered the SUV from the lake just before midnight.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Sauk County Highway Department and the Lake Delton Police Department, Fire Department and EMS assisted with the incident.