Alliance promotes mental health: Clinic to serve low income needs

Three other outside counselors come in to help the students who need mental health services during their school day.

Although CHS focusses on serving low income families, it does not deny services to anyone else who needs them. CHS costs are covered by contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.

Needs continue to grow, along with the need for space.

“We’re starting to see those needs sooner and sooner, even as early as four-year-old kindergarten,” said Waupun Director of Student Services Wendi Dawson. “They’re physically acting out because they don’t have the communication skills yet to articulate what’s going on in their lives. Once you get to the junior or senior high you’re seeing substance abuse – drugs and alcohol – coupled with mental illness. We've had a waiting list for the last two years. We want to get a fifth counselor because of the demand.”

O’Connor said numbers may go up as well with trauma that students now have of living through a pandemic.