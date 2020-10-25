Alliance promotes mental health: Clinic to serve low income needs

WAUPUN — Mental illness knows no boundaries, and that’s why area communities are working together to promote community-wide health through a clinic building initiative in Waupun.
Construction work is about to begin on a space at Rock River Intermediate School, with many of the services provided through Church Health Services. CHS is a non-profit agency offering medical, dental and mental health services to low income families and individuals throughout much of Dodge County.
To date $95,000 has been raised to top an original $90,000 goal. More money will be needed, however, to furnish the space and to support ongoing operational costs.
The primary goal is to provide a secure, confidential area for students to receive mental health services. Mental health needs are growing throughout the education system, with CHS providing counseling in many area schools. CHS Executive Director Thea O’Connor said her charity provides things like one-on-one therapy, AODA programs and other services for students.
Mental health needs have risen significantly in recent years, prompting urgent action by school staff and service providers. Last year a total of 80 students received help from outside mental health providers.
O’Connor said her organization started offering mental health services to area schools five years ago, originally in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed a year later.
Three other outside counselors come in to help the students who need mental health services during their school day.
Although CHS focusses on serving low income families, it does not deny services to anyone else who needs them. CHS costs are covered by contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.
Support Local Journalism
Needs continue to grow, along with the need for space.
“We’re starting to see those needs sooner and sooner, even as early as four-year-old kindergarten,” said Waupun Director of Student Services Wendi Dawson. “They’re physically acting out because they don’t have the communication skills yet to articulate what’s going on in their lives. Once you get to the junior or senior high you’re seeing substance abuse – drugs and alcohol – coupled with mental illness. We've had a waiting list for the last two years. We want to get a fifth counselor because of the demand.”
O’Connor said numbers may go up as well with trauma that students now have of living through a pandemic.
“Rock River (which serves second through sixth graders) has the highest volume of students receiving help and this dedicated space would provide access to all without having to fight for a room or a quiet corner. Since the school is generally not used evenings and weekends we believe this is a good fit -- whether it’s for parents’ groups, AODA services or other health uses.”
The clinic space was formerly used for storage. The area is to include three dedicated mental health therapy rooms and three dedicated health care rooms.
“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said O’Connor. “Waupun area doctors and others have expressed an interest in coming in and serving the low income population as well. This is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members that are struggling with health care needs.”
The space will be accessible from the school by day, and from an outside entrance in the evening. After school hours there will be no access to the school from the clinic. Additional health services could include dental, vision, chiropractic and other services.
WDS Construction will meet with the parties involved next week to determine a timeline.
Those wanting to donate can visit churchclinic.org adding a memo "Rock River Build Out."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.