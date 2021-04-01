Alliant Energy proposes Dodge County solar farm

Approximately 100 to 200 workers, at peak construction, will be needed to build the project. When it goes online Alliant anticipates needing one or two employees to manage and maintain it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alliant estimates that the project will generate $200,000 in annual payment and $5 million over its lifespan through the Shared Revenue Utility Aid Program to be divided between Dodge County and the two towns.

The towns of Beaver Dam and Burnett are projected to receive a combined $83,334 annually and the county would receive $116,667. The amount of money each town would receive is based on the portion of the project that would be built in each town. However, Alliant hasn’t finalized the engineering yet to make that determination.

Alliant would also make annual payments to those who sell or lease land to the utility.

The utility corresponded with Dodge County and town officials and met with area landowners to inform them of the project’s plans. As the project moves into the local permitting process, Alliant representatives plan to attend local public meetings to answer questions and obtain approvals.

Chris Merkes, town of Burnett’s clerk, said she hadn’t heard anything about the project until Alliant sent her an email Wednesday announcing it.