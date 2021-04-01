Alliant Energy proposes Dodge County solar farm

MADISON – Alliant Energy is proposing to build a 50-megawatt solar farm on 350 acres located in the towns of Beaver Dam and Burnett, according to an application filed Wednesday with the Public Service Commission.
Called, The Beaver Dam Solar Project, the facility is one of six similar projects Alliant wants to construct across the southern half of the state.
The project also includes construction of substation and a three-mile-long 69-kilovott transmission line that would extend west and tie the new substation to an existing one on Beaver Dam’s north side.
According to a 101-page application:
The solar farm will consist of approximately 163,748 photovoltaic panels, each measuring one foot by six feet, which will track the sun’s path to increase the efficiency of the facility.
A 50 megawatt facility would generate power for about 39,800 homes, according calculations by the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
Alliant chooses sites where there is community support, abundant level land and ready access to transmission lines.
Alliant has already secured agreements with property owners to lease or purchase land for the project.
The perimeter of the 350-acre site will be fenced in two parcels to keep out deer and trespassers.
Approximately 100 to 200 workers, at peak construction, will be needed to build the project. When it goes online Alliant anticipates needing one or two employees to manage and maintain it.
Alliant estimates that the project will generate $200,000 in annual payment and $5 million over its lifespan through the Shared Revenue Utility Aid Program to be divided between Dodge County and the two towns.
The towns of Beaver Dam and Burnett are projected to receive a combined $83,334 annually and the county would receive $116,667. The amount of money each town would receive is based on the portion of the project that would be built in each town. However, Alliant hasn’t finalized the engineering yet to make that determination.
Alliant would also make annual payments to those who sell or lease land to the utility.
The utility corresponded with Dodge County and town officials and met with area landowners to inform them of the project’s plans. As the project moves into the local permitting process, Alliant representatives plan to attend local public meetings to answer questions and obtain approvals.
Chris Merkes, town of Burnett’s clerk, said she hadn’t heard anything about the project until Alliant sent her an email Wednesday announcing it.
“I don’t know if they’ve talked to any of the elected officials but I’m sure this will be brought up at our next meeting which isn’t until the middle of April,” Merkes said.
A message couldn’t be left with Town Chair Tim Fletcher Thursday afternoon, and a message left with Kristine Klodowski, town of Beaver Dam’s clerk, wasn’t returned by deadline.
An Alliant Energy spokesman also wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The project area is largely farmland, property Alliant selected to minimize environmental impacts. A host of federal, state and local agencies will the project’s impacts before would issuing necessary permits.
The approval process is expected to take about a year. Alliant anticipates beginning construction during the second quarter of 2022 and completing it by the end of 2023.
Solar farms typically have a 30 to 40 year life span during which Alliant intends to own and operate the Beaver Solar Project.
When Alliant determines the facility is no longer profitable to operate it would decommission it according to state regulations, which, require returning the site to its previous condition. The decommissioning cost is estimated at $3.45 million but could be offset the sale of solar components that could yield $1.03 million.