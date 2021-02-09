Alliant Energy will not set up light display along Dells’ Kilbourn Dam in 2021

“If we do decide to expand our holiday offering we do have that money that could be considered,” Anchor said.

In an interview after the meeting, Anchor said she wasn’t sure when the project would come to fruition but the committee will revisit the idea in the future.

She's disappointed the lights won't be going up this year, but understands the company’s reason for deciding it wasn’t the right time to make it happen.

“It’s a bummer, but I get it,” Anchor said, adding she would touch base with Alliant Energy about light display. “I’m sure they’ve had requests like never before with heat bills and light bills that they have to provide for families.”

Alliant Energy Spokesperson Scott Reigstad said Feb. 5 the company decided to not move forward with the Kilbourn Dam project due to the pandemic and other projects happening within Alliant. However, he said Alliant Energy will take a look at the project it in the future, possibly next year, and continue working with Wisconsin Dells officials to bring it to fruition.

He said if Alliant Energy moves forward with the light display, the company would like to pick up the total cost itself so the city saves money for other projects.