Alliant Energy will not set up light display along Dells’ Kilbourn Dam in 2021

Alliant Energy will not set up a color-changing light display planned for the Kilbourn Dam in Wisconsin Dells this year.
The reason being Alliant Energy has received a large amount of hardship funding requests from customers facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tara Anchor, the business improvement district committee’s chairperson at its Feb. 3 meeting. Anchor shared an update on the planned project’s status.
“They’ve had to prioritize taking care of customers this year,” Anchor told committee members at the meeting. She added while Alliant Energy wouldn’t be able to fund the project this year, there is interest in pursuing the idea in the future.
The planned light display at the dam and generational building would illuminate the structure with several changing color LED lights and has been in the planning stages with the city’s Business Improvement District committee for months. The committee set aside $28,000 in this year’s budget for a one-time cost commitment for the $56,750 project. In December, the common council voiced its support for the project through a resolution to install the lights.
The three-year agreement also involves warranty time for the fixtures with installation, power, replacement and annual inspections that would be completed by Alliant Energy.
Anchor said the money the committee planned to put towards the project will be placed into the committee’s undesignated fund to use for other potential projects and events the committee has planned for this year.
“If we do decide to expand our holiday offering we do have that money that could be considered,” Anchor said.
In an interview after the meeting, Anchor said she wasn’t sure when the project would come to fruition but the committee will revisit the idea in the future.
She's disappointed the lights won't be going up this year, but understands the company’s reason for deciding it wasn’t the right time to make it happen.
“It’s a bummer, but I get it,” Anchor said, adding she would touch base with Alliant Energy about light display. “I’m sure they’ve had requests like never before with heat bills and light bills that they have to provide for families.”
Alliant Energy Spokesperson Scott Reigstad said Feb. 5 the company decided to not move forward with the Kilbourn Dam project due to the pandemic and other projects happening within Alliant. However, he said Alliant Energy will take a look at the project it in the future, possibly next year, and continue working with Wisconsin Dells officials to bring it to fruition.
He said if Alliant Energy moves forward with the light display, the company would like to pick up the total cost itself so the city saves money for other projects.
“I guess in the short-term we are still interested, but I just don’t think it’s something we are going to do this year,” Reigstad said. “If we do it, we’ll fund the whole thing ourselves and work with the city on it from there.”
“We’re just really proud of the dam and we are really pleased the city wants to highlight it as well,” he added. “So we are looking forward to doing something in the future with it.”
Events discussion
Discussing upcoming events, the committee looked to the short and long term, planning for spring and holiday events in downtown Dells.
The committee approved a route for the Thirsty Shamrock run, a new run being planned by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau in the spring. Runners will receive a discount at participating businesses, shops and restaurants.
Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the route was suggested by the police department. She presented a logo for the run as well as apparel designs for runners. Registration will open at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. March 13 with a rain date of March 14.
The committee also discussed options for replacing the Christmas holiday lights on city light poles as well as the downtown area and Riverwalk lighting with the public works committee. Options will be narrowed down by the public works committee to present to the BID committee for approval at a later date. Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen said one of the companies is giving the committee until June to make a decision on purchasing Christmas lights.
The committee also discussed potential holiday events, including building on the Tree of Light display placed at the Riverwalk during the 2020 holiday season and possibly planting trees there for those looking to sponsor a tree to lessen work for city staff.
Currently, $63,000 is budgeted for lights this year to expand the holiday season light display in addition to the Tree of Light, Anchor said. No action was taken and the committee will continue to discuss options for holiday planning in the future.
