TOWN OF ALTO -- A fire in a grain drier in Alto in Fond du Lac County has resulted in the total loss of 1,500 bushels of corn and the drier itself in the early morning hours of Friday.
According to the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Department Media Line, an employee at Double S Dairy, N3447 Marsh View Road, reported a fire in a grain drier at 4:40 a.m.
Fire departments from Alto, Waupun, Brandon, Fairwater, Markesan, Fox Lake, Ripon, Lamartine and Rosendale -- along with Lifestar Ambulance -- responded. Members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office also responded.
According to Sgt. Ryan LaFollette, owners reported that a wireless sensor in the drier recorded excessive heat in the unit Thursday at 11:30 p.m. The fire started around 4 a.m. Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
The corn, valued at $60,000, and the drier, valued at $150,000, are reported as a complete loss.
The fire was not suspicious in nature and no one was injured during the firefighting operation.
The corn and drier are owned by Double S Dairy LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)