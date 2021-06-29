Always entertaining: Beaver Dam octogenarian still twirling

At 86 years old, Gloria Wahlen-Waddell of Beaver Dam is no longer marching in summertime parades, but she is still twirling her batons and dancing.
The retired dance instructor didn’t even let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of her taking the stage twice this past year at the regional Showstopper competitions held in Wisconsin Dells. She has been participating in the competitions since 2006, earning multiple awards and trophies through the years. At her latest effort in March she brought home a platinum award for her baton twirling performance and earned first place overall in the Senior Division.
According to the Showstopper website, the organization was founded in 1978 and is America’s longest running and most prestigious dance competition. Double platinum, platinum, gold and silver awards are decided by a predetermined range of points for each place. Contestants compete in age groups, with the youngest contestant category classified as four years & under and the oldest contestants in the 70 & older category.
Wahlen-Waddell was judged by three individuals and received a scoring sheet with comments from the judges following the competition.
“Outstanding stage presence,” “You’re an inspiration,” and “So impressive” were among the rave reviews found on the score sheet.
Waddell-Wahlen said she has enjoyed dancing and related arts for as long as she can remember.
“I’ve been twirling for 76 years, starting when I was 10,” she said. “A high school majorette was taking dancing and twirling lessons in Madison and in the summer she taught here (Beaver Dam). My mother signed me up and I had a wooden baton that this gal’s father made with a red rubber ball and a red cane tip on the ends.”
She said batons changed as time went on, recalling her first metal baton being “real big around and hard to get it to move easily between my fingers.” Today’s standard batons are light and thin, weighing about eight ounces and are 5/16 inch in diameter.
Wahlen-Waddell began taking dance lessons when she was 12. As a high school sophomore she studied under a teacher who rented space above Volkmann Hardware at 114 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam (the building no longer exists and the area is currently an outdoor patio for Stooges Sports Bar). He taught dance classes to all different ages at the same time.
“Parents would call me during the week and say, ‘Susie just didn’t get that, could you help her?’ — I had many ‘Susies’ who would come to my home because I had a practice room,” she said.
Students also wanted twirling lessons so her dance instructor let her use a small room to teach.
“He only stayed one year, so when I was a junior in high school all these people said I should teach dance, so I did,” she said.
She taught on Saturdays only until she graduated from high school, then she made teaching dance and baton her lifelong career.
She credits her mother and her faith for helping it through it all.
“In the beginning, I taught three days in Beaver Dam, one in Horicon and one in Columbus. I didn’t drive so I just rode the bus. My mother helped me start the business and we converted part of our house into a studio,” she said.
Wahlen-Waddell taught thousands of students from Beaver Dam and the surrounding area to dance for 48 years (she has an uncanny ability of remembering many of their names). Her daughter Brenda Riege joined her and taught for 22 years. They closed the dance studio on Madison Street in 2000.
Not one to sit still in retirement, Wahlen-Waddell remains active in retirement and continues her vocation as a dance instructor. She is the volunteer coordinator of the Seniorettes Pom & Dance group, Move to the Music program and Music Mates intergenerational program at The Watermark in Beaver Dam.
Jana Stephens, administrator of Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services said Wahlen-Waddell is a joy to work with at the senior facility.
“We are so fortunate to have her share her time and talents with us. She has developed these programs to appeal to a wide range of ages and abilities and the participants really enjoy them,” Stephens said. “Gloria is a true professional in every sense of the word and is always up for a new challenge. She truly is an inspiration for all who know her.”
Recreation Supervisor Joan Hohenstein called Wahlen-Waddell passionate.
“And her passion radiates to everyone else. You can’t help but smile and be energized when you’re around her. She gets knows how to get people moving and involved,” she said.
Wahlen-Waddell said she missed teaching classes at The Watermark when it was closed during the pandemic, but called it a blessing to have time to care for her husband. Ken and Gloria Waddell celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary June 7.
She said her classes resume this fall and she will continue teaching well into the future.
“I can’t imagine life without dancing,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.