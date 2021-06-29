Always entertaining: Beaver Dam octogenarian still twirling

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She taught on Saturdays only until she graduated from high school, then she made teaching dance and baton her lifelong career.

She credits her mother and her faith for helping it through it all.

“In the beginning, I taught three days in Beaver Dam, one in Horicon and one in Columbus. I didn’t drive so I just rode the bus. My mother helped me start the business and we converted part of our house into a studio,” she said.

Wahlen-Waddell taught thousands of students from Beaver Dam and the surrounding area to dance for 48 years (she has an uncanny ability of remembering many of their names). Her daughter Brenda Riege joined her and taught for 22 years. They closed the dance studio on Madison Street in 2000.

Not one to sit still in retirement, Wahlen-Waddell remains active in retirement and continues her vocation as a dance instructor. She is the volunteer coordinator of the Seniorettes Pom & Dance group, Move to the Music program and Music Mates intergenerational program at The Watermark in Beaver Dam.

Jana Stephens, administrator of Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services said Wahlen-Waddell is a joy to work with at the senior facility.