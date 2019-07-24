Months after impressing "American Idol" judges and going to Hollywood, Franki Moscato has brought her talents back to Wisconsin.
On July 20, Moscato, 17, sang a mix of classics and modern pop hits during a performance at Fireman's Park Pavilion in Columbus. Moscato belted out songs by Shawn Mendes, Johnny Cash, Louis Armstrong and many others. Saturday's show was a free concert, but donations for the Old Glory Honor Flight were accepted. The show was sponsored by Catholic Financial Life.
Moscato, from Oshkosh, competed on "American Idol" last winter. She was voted off the show in March.
To learn more about Moscato, go to frankijo.com.
