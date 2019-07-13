Franki Moscato, a golden ticket winner on "American Idol," will perform a free concert Saturday, July 20 at Fireman's Park in Columbus.
While the show is free, donations to the Old Glory Honor Flight will be accepted. Moscato, from Oshkosh, will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Moscato brings a creative mix of composed oldies, along with inspirational songs.
A standing room area will be available but spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs. The concert is sponsored by Catholic Financial Life.
