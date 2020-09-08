American Legion hosting Celebration of Freedom with COVID-19 precautions

The American Legion headquarters in Portage is hosting the second annual Celebration of Freedom this weekend, with additional COVID-19 safety measures.
The event, which began last year in celebration of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary, will kickoff at 8 a.m. Saturday with a silent march honoring prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action, said Angie Chappell, Major Events Coordinator for the Wisconsin American Legion.
The march will start outside the American Legion headquarters building, 2930 American Legion Drive, Portage.
The major event at the celebration will be an American Red Cross blood drive, which Chapell said is the main reason the legion decided against cancelling this year's event due to COVID-19.
“For the American Legion one of the big calls we kept getting was from the Red Cross, and they were begging us not to cancel the blood drive due to the high need for people to give blood,” said Chappell. “They are desperate, they need these blood drives, so it was very important that we somehow kept this blood drive.”
The event will also feature live music, food trucks from Madison and the Briggsville American Legion Post, along with a beer and beverage tent and tours of the American Legion Museum and exhibits inside the headquarters.
Due to coronavirus, this year's celebration was scaled back to only one day with fewer entertainment and attractions, said Chappell.
Last year, the event hosted a Vietnam veterans travelling wall memorial along with food, live music and a march throughout Portage.
Masks will be required while giving blood and taking tours of the museum, along with limits on the number of people allowed in the building at one time.
Chappell said the legion is planning to space out tables and gathering areas to allow for social distancing, will sanitize surfaces and offer hand sanitizer.
While the inaugural event last year was intended to celebrate 100 years of the Wisconsin American Legion, Chappell said the event also served as an essential fundraiser for the legion, and will again this year.
“The American Legion has an annual operating budget that is very much dependent on donations. Those donations usually come from events or programs, they don’t have that this year, those programs are all cancelled,” said Chappell. “We need to keep the american legion relevant and let them know we will come back next year bigger, better and stronger, but let them know we still need support.”
Last year, through this event the American Legion was able to fund raise $40,000.
