American Legion hosting Celebration of Freedom with COVID-19 precautions

The event will also feature live music, food trucks from Madison and the Briggsville American Legion Post, along with a beer and beverage tent and tours of the American Legion Museum and exhibits inside the headquarters.

Due to coronavirus, this year's celebration was scaled back to only one day with fewer entertainment and attractions, said Chappell.

Last year, the event hosted a Vietnam veterans travelling wall memorial along with food, live music and a march throughout Portage.

Masks will be required while giving blood and taking tours of the museum, along with limits on the number of people allowed in the building at one time.

Chappell said the legion is planning to space out tables and gathering areas to allow for social distancing, will sanitize surfaces and offer hand sanitizer.

While the inaugural event last year was intended to celebrate 100 years of the Wisconsin American Legion, Chappell said the event also served as an essential fundraiser for the legion, and will again this year.