You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
American Tribute Ride rolls through Fall River
0 comments
web only alert

American Tribute Ride rolls through Fall River

{{featured_button_text}}
American Tribute Ride rolls through Fall River

Participants in the American Tribute Ride wave to passersby in Fall River on Saturday afternoon. An online photo gallery can be viewed at wiscnews.com.

 Kelly Simon

The eighth annual American Tribute Ride roared into Fall River around noon Saturday. The convoy of motorcycles started their ride in Juneau following an opening ceremony honoring Wisconsin’s public servants that died in the line of duty this past year.

Under sunny skies, drivers and passengers stopped for lunch at the Fall River Fire Station. The ride then continued with stops at Reeseville Fireman’s Park and Ashippun Fireman’s Park. It concluded at Waterloo’s Fireman’s Park with a closing memorial service and an auction and dinner.

Ron Naab, committee chair, said the fundraising ride included two, three and four-wheeled vehicles at controlled speeds to provide a safe environment for all participants. The ride course around the southern part of Wisconsin differs each year.

The American Tribute Ride supports programs that help the state’s responders and their families, whether they be military, law enforcement, firefighters or EMS. Proceeds from Saturday’s event benefited Badger Honor Flight, Concerns of Police Survivors-Wisconsin, Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, Wisconsin Summer Camp for Youth Burn Survivors, Camp American Legion and Fischer House-Wisconsin.

Committee member Dennis Grover said, “It is very humbling to see people support us as we honor those that unselfishly gave their lives serving others.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Additional Spending Cuts and School Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News