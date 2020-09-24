Amongst the rubble, Save the Grandstand group gains traction in Portage

Along with needing to become ADA compliant, there are visible cracks in the foundation and walls of the structure, crumbling concrete steps and large chunks of concrete missing from the foundation holding metal bleachers in place.

Bunny Bulk, the group's president, emphasized the importance of keeping the historic building standing, as she said many in the community consider it an eyesore that should be torn down.

“We call it ‘Historic Portage’ but if we keep tearing things down, there won’t be any history left,” said Bulk.

Along the back wall and entrances of the structure, spray-painted graffiti can be seen, which Kruse said is incredibly disrespectful.

“Why? Why? Why would they do that?” said Kruse. “Seeing that just upset me so bad, it’s downright disrespectful.”

Kruse said the group will likely work to install security cameras at the structure and fairgrounds once the project is complete.

Outside of the city’s three to five year window, the group has not yet provided any timeline for when work will begin or what type of work will kick off the project, but will need approval from the city’s Historic Commission before starting any work.