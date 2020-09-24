Amongst the rubble, Save the Grandstand group gains traction in Portage

Save the Grandstand, the group of Portage residents working to restore the Columbia County Fairgrounds grandstand in Portage, is kicking off multiple fundraisers to make its goal possible.
The group's secretary and treasurer Nancy Kruse said the group has started selling candy bars at the Portage Farmers Market every Thursday and at Studio K in Portage, in an effort to raise funds for repairs to the building, which is on the county’s historical register.
“We’ve been trying really hard to get going,” said Kruse.
The group is also hosting a monthly, online silent auctions which includes gift certificates to local businesses and themed gift baskets.
Kruse said support from local businesses and residents has been strong throughout the city.
“All the businesses have been very open and willing to help,” said Kruse.
The first online auction will be held Oct. 22 and will be available through the group’s Facebook page.
The group will also be partnering with a Portage resident to host an online garage sale through Facebook Marketplace. Christine Brooks will sell used items through the marketplace and donate the proceeds to Save the Grandstand.
The group is planning to host a fundraising event at the grandstand that will feature food, a beer garden and a performance from Cherry Pie, a Wisconsin 80s rock cover band in May.
The grandstand structure was built in 1935 through federal funds and is currently owned by the city of Portage. In 2018, General Engineering Co. conducted a study of the structure and surrounding fairgrounds that concluded it would cost the city and fair board upwards of $1 million to repair just basic structural damage.
The study also cited the need for accessibility improvements to bring the building up-to-date with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which include new bathrooms, a new roof and new storm shelter.
City Council Member Doug Klapper, District 4, said renovating the grandstand is part of a $25 million capital improvement plan in the city, which includes rebuilding animal barns on the fairgrounds and adding softball and soccer fields to neighboring Veterans Memorial Field.
Klapper said the city has budgeted $750,000 in the improvement plan for the grandstand, based on the 2018 study, however the city’s plans for the grandstand are at least three to five years out.
Kruse said she believes the group and community will be able to fund raise and make the grandstand an important part of the fair and city again.
“It really is an eyesore, and it’s going on tough times right now,” said Kruse. “I’m not going to let this fail.”
Disrepair
Along with needing to become ADA compliant, there are visible cracks in the foundation and walls of the structure, crumbling concrete steps and large chunks of concrete missing from the foundation holding metal bleachers in place.
Bunny Bulk, the group's president, emphasized the importance of keeping the historic building standing, as she said many in the community consider it an eyesore that should be torn down.
“We call it ‘Historic Portage’ but if we keep tearing things down, there won’t be any history left,” said Bulk.
Along the back wall and entrances of the structure, spray-painted graffiti can be seen, which Kruse said is incredibly disrespectful.
“Why? Why? Why would they do that?” said Kruse. “Seeing that just upset me so bad, it’s downright disrespectful.”
Kruse said the group will likely work to install security cameras at the structure and fairgrounds once the project is complete.
Outside of the city’s three to five year window, the group has not yet provided any timeline for when work will begin or what type of work will kick off the project, but will need approval from the city’s Historic Commission before starting any work.
The group meets at the Veterans Memorial Field shelter every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“I want to stress that this is a community project,” said Kruse. “All are welcome.”
