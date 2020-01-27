Angler makes catch of a lifetime in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE – On a slightly overcast day last month, one man pulled a sled of fishing equipment across frozen Fox Lake in search of the perfect spot.
Jackson Baumgart, originally from Florence, Wisconsin, said Dec. 22 was the most important fishing trip of his life and he had planned it down to the very last detail.
After drilling holes in the ice and putting bait on the line, he anxiously waited inside a portable shelter. He wasn’t looking to catch pike or walleye, he had something else entirely in mind.
Baumgart was preparing to ask his girlfriend, Rachel Lee, to marry him.
“I guess from the moment that I realized I wanted to marry Rachel I wanted to do something very unique to propose,” he said. “I’m a very big fisherman and Rachel loves to go with me. We spend a lot of time outside on the water, doing things outdoors, so I thought it was the perfect fit.”
Lee is a native of Fall River. The couple, who met as students at UW-La Crosse, were in the area for the holidays.
Baumgart told Lee she could sleep in as he and her cousin Logan Wright would head out really early to find a good location to set up camp. It was their first time ice fishing on Fox Lake.
Using a Beaver Dam Original Tip-Up, Baumgart lowered a bottle of champagne into a hole before Lee arrived. He said the tip-up holds special meaning as it belonged to Doug Lee, Rachel’s dad who died in 2016 as the result of a traffic accident.
Baumgart said the thought of possibly putting an engagement ring on the line made him uneasy.
“I did not want some big pike to swim by and be like, ‘That’s a shiny minnow, I’m going to try that,’” he said.
Lee, her brother Tyler and his girlfriend arrived in Fox Lake later that morning. Wright was on the ice ready to film the action about to take place.
Lee said she was not suspicious when she saw cameras because Baumgart and Wright are active outdoorsmen who regularly film for a YouTube channel.
As she sat inside the shelter with Baumgart, Lee heard the call “tip-up” and went to check for a fish on the line.
Then Baumgart removed his outerwear to reveal a suit and bowtie and quietly followed behind Lee.
“Because I do go ice fishing with them a lot and I get to pull the tip-ups a lot, too, I really had no idea what was going on,” Lee said.
She said she was completely shocked with what she found submerged in the water. She pulled up the bottle of perfectly chilled champagne and read the words Baumgart had written on it, “Let’s make this o‘fish’ial. Be my best catch ever.”
Turning around, she found Baumgart on one knee asking for her hand in marriage. He presented her with the diamond that her father had given to her mother, Carri.
Calling it a very ‘Wisconsinite’ proposal, Baumgart exclaimed to the camera, “Went ice fishing today and caught myself a fiancée. Best catch of my entire life.”
The couple, who are both teachers in the La Crosse area, have set a wedding date of June, 26, 2021.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.