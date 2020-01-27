Angler makes catch of a lifetime in Fox Lake

Baumgart said the thought of possibly putting an engagement ring on the line made him uneasy.

“I did not want some big pike to swim by and be like, ‘That’s a shiny minnow, I’m going to try that,’” he said.

Lee, her brother Tyler and his girlfriend arrived in Fox Lake later that morning. Wright was on the ice ready to film the action about to take place.

Lee said she was not suspicious when she saw cameras because Baumgart and Wright are active outdoorsmen who regularly film for a YouTube channel.

As she sat inside the shelter with Baumgart, Lee heard the call “tip-up” and went to check for a fish on the line.

Then Baumgart removed his outerwear to reveal a suit and bowtie and quietly followed behind Lee.

“Because I do go ice fishing with them a lot and I get to pull the tip-ups a lot, too, I really had no idea what was going on,” Lee said.

She said she was completely shocked with what she found submerged in the water. She pulled up the bottle of perfectly chilled champagne and read the words Baumgart had written on it, “Let’s make this o‘fish’ial. Be my best catch ever.”