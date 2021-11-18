Annexation of land for new Beaver Dam subdivision approved

Steps to build a new residential housing subdivision on Beaver Dam’s north side are moving forward.

The Beaver Dam Common Council unanimously approved the annexation of contiguous rural property off Ollinger Road to the city at its meeting earlier this week. No one spoke during the public hearing.

The 22.5-acre property is currently owned by Rose Anne Callies and valued at $133,700, according to county records.

A development agreement with Neumann Developments of Pewaukee was approved by the council in September. Approximately 60 single-family lots are planned on the land that sits near the YMCA of Dodge County and the Corporate Drive business park.

The city will provide an incentive of up to $6.75 million to the developer to cover construction costs using tax increment financing, essentially as a tax break. TIF incentives are paid from increased tax revenue from new development, not general taxpayer dollars.

The developer has to start construction no later than July 1 and have the project completed within 18 months. Sidewalks will be installed as individual homes are built and all need to be completed by the end of 2025.