Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system

Another inmate is dead as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the Wisconsin prison system, with total cases surpassing 8,000 for the first time Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported an additional 512 infections Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began up to 8,150 and the active case count up to 2,288.

The total number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths — recorded as prisoner deaths in which a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death — now stands at 11, according to DOC.

More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it.

The spike in new cases is driven by several massive outbreaks across multiple prisons.

