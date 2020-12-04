Another man charged after police officer poses as teen girl online

Another man was charged with felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after a Columbia County police officer posed as a teen girl online.

Edwin Luna of Middleton, 22, was charged in November and had a hearing Dec. 2. Judge Todd Hepler set $500 cash bond Nov. 17, which Luna later posted. He may not have unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18. He faces 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was posing as a 15-year-old girl on a personals website as part of an undercover operation and engaged in an email conversation Nov. 13.

The complaint says that the email conversation led to a scheduled meeting at a local park. A transcript of the conversation includes Luna asking if the girl were someone who caught older men and the girl asking why someone would do that. The police officer then initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle drive past the park multiple times. According to the complaint, Luna told the officer he wasn’t actually going to meet with the 15-year-old girl.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Another man was charged after a similar operation in October.

