Another man charged after police officer poses as teen girl online
Another man charged after police officer poses as teen girl online

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

Another man was charged with felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after a Columbia County police officer posed as a teen girl online.

Edwin Luna of Middleton, 22, was charged in November and had a hearing Dec. 2. Judge Todd Hepler set $500 cash bond Nov. 17, which Luna later posted. He may not have unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18. He faces 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was posing as a 15-year-old girl on a personals website as part of an undercover operation and engaged in an email conversation Nov. 13.

The complaint says that the email conversation led to a scheduled meeting at a local park. A transcript of the conversation includes Luna asking if the girl were someone who caught older men and the girl asking why someone would do that. The police officer then initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle drive past the park multiple times. According to the complaint, Luna told the officer he wasn’t actually going to meet with the 15-year-old girl.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Another man was charged after a similar operation in October.

Man charged after police officer poses as teen girl online

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

