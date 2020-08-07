Another polling place switches to the Watermark ahead of Tuesday election

Another polling place in Beaver Dam will be moved to the Watermark as the community center becomes a place for safer community use in the time of COVID-19.
The fall primary election in Wisconsin will be Tuesday and the main item on the ballot in Beaver Dam will be the primary for the Democratic candidate to run in the 6th Congressional District. Voters in wards 2 and 6, who previously voted at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., will instead vote at the Watermark, 209 S. Center St. Other polling locations were moved to the Watermark for the spring election in April. Faith Community Church in particular is a small space for an election during a pandemic.
In April, voters who previously went to to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W, Mackie St., voted at the Watermark instead. That will remain the case on Tuesday for voters in wards 7, 9, 11, 12 and 13.
Voters in wards 1, 3 and 5 will vote at Trinity Church, 308 Oneida St. Voters in ward 4, 8, 10 and 14 will vote at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.
Mayor Becky Glewen said this week that the safety measures and personal protective equipment used in the April election will be in place again. The last election featured face shields for election workers, hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglass barriers and other safety precautions.
Of course, voters with absentee ballots are able to place them in drop boxes at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave. as a safer method of voting to avoid contact with others.
Glewen also announced that the next meeting of the Common Council will be at the Watermark on Aug. 17, the first in-person meeting of the council in months. The council has otherwise been meeting via Zoom. The Watermark room was deemed a larger space for everyone to distance, especially with a 14-person council. Glewen said a recent set of hearings about the Cotton Mill project at the Watermark worked well as a test session. At those hearings, chairs were space out inside. Masks will be required. Virtual attendance options will still be available.
The administrative and operations committee meetings will still be conducted via teleconference.
