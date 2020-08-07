Another polling places switches to the Watermark ahead of Tuesday election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another polling place in Beaver Dam will be moved to the Watermark as the community center becomes a place for safer community use in the time of COVID-19.

The fall primary election in Wisconsin will be Tuesday and the main item on the ballot in Beaver Dam will be the primary for the Democratic candidate to run in the 6th Congressional District. Voters in wards 2 and 6, who previously voted at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., will instead vote at the Watermark, 209 S. Center St. Other polling locations were moved to the Watermark for the spring election in April. Faith Community Church in particular is a small space for an election during a pandemic.

In April, voters who previously went to to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W, Mackie St., voted at the Watermark instead. That will remain the case on Tuesday for voters in wards 7, 9, 11, 12 and 13.

Voters in wards 1, 3 and 5 will vote at Trinity Church, 308 Oneida St. Voters in ward 4, 8, 10 and 14 will vote at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.