Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

"We're trying to defend our rights," Tapper told AP, when asked why so many chiropractors are involved in the anti-vaccine movement.

Vaccines save millions of lives around the world and have shown to be overwhelmingly effective in reducing hospitalization and death from COVID-19. More than 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. alone, and serious side effects are exceedingly rare.

Even before the pandemic, many chiropractors became active in the so-called "health freedom" movement, advocating in state legislatures from Massachusetts to South Dakota to allow more people to skip vaccinations. Since 2019, the AP found, chiropractors and chiropractor-backed groups have worked to influence vaccine-related legislation and policy in at least 24 states.

The group Stand for Health Freedom was co-founded in 2019 by another member of the "Disinformation Dozen," Sayer Ji, along with chiropractor, Joel Bohemier, and Leah Wilson, who co-owns a chiropractic business in Indiana with her chiropractor husband. It says it has an estimated reach of 1 million "advocates." It takes credit for killing a New Jersey bill in early 2020 that would have ended the state's religious exemption for vaccines after rallying tens of thousands of residents to send emails to lawmakers through its portal.