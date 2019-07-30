BURNETT CORNERS — The 51st annual Dodge County Antique Power Show will be held Friday through Sunday at W6505 Highway B. Hours are roughly 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although according to club president Bill Frank, “It’s a very loose schedule.”
This year a special invitation has been sent out to collectors who have been urged to bring their Oliver, White, Cletrac, & Hart-Par Tractors & Equipment for the official Badgerland Oliver Collectors Summer Show.
The power show also will feature Bolens garden equipment during the company’s 100th anniversary; and spinning wheels in the Women’s Center – a country school moved to the site.
As usual, all makes and models of tractors and equipment are welcome.
The first show was held Sept. 13 and 14, 1969. As time passed space needs demanded larger and larger venues, and several locations served as temporary homes. The enterprise was relocated to its current site in 1994 following the club’s purchase of land in Burnett Corners.
Frank said the event draws between 3,000 to 5,000 people each year.
“I would like more,” he said. “Of course it all depends on the weather and this year it’s supposed to be perfect.”
The club will host a fish fry Friday night, following the annual parade at 3 p.m. A chicken roast will be held Saturday.
There will also be live entertainment Saturday, with three local bands performing throughout the day.
Events and displays returning include a flea market, shingle mill, steam-powered generator, blacksmithing, corn shelling, log sawing with steam engines, antique gas engines and equipment, grain threshing, many old tractors and equipment, model trains and model farm layouts. Equipment will be demonstrated, along with a tractor pull on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Two years ago the timber frame of an antique dairy barn was reconstructed on the site. Frank said many volunteers worked to complete the barn, which will become an educational resource, displaying numerous types of antique milking equipment, stanchions, calf pens and feeding equipment.
The club encourages people of all ages to explore the grounds. Both kids and adults will enjoy the schoolhouse on site which has a large display of toys from years gone by.
“And many, many people will want to share stories about the tractors and equipment,” said Frank.
Admission is $7 per person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Nearby camping costs $20.
