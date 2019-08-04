This 1913 Minneapolis tractor turned heads at the Dodge County Antique Power Club Show on Saturday in Burnett Corners — mostly because the driver can't see straight ahead. The three-day event featured everything from real horsepower to nearly every make of tractor and engine.
