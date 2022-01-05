 Skip to main content
Apartment complex slated for TIF district in Lake Delton
Apartment complex slated for TIF district in Lake Delton

Lake Delton developer Adam Kawelec is building two new 16-unit apartment buildings on this vacant lot located between Durkee Street and Clara Avenue on Birney Street.

A patch of Lake Delton that held a burnt-down house is now slated for redevelopment.

 Local developer Adam Kawalec wants to build two new apartment buildings of 16 units each on a Clara Avenue site in the village. The area designated is classified as one that qualifies Kawalec for tax increment financing due to it being private investment in a blighted area. The Lake Delton Village Board approved the measure in a special meeting on December 29.

The tax increment financing will be used to defray demolition costs of the burned-down house and any other expenditures needed to vacate the lot for the project. Funds will come via taxes from the area of TIF District 4, which is where the slated project is located on the southwest end. The district spans from Matthew Street on the south end to Lake Avenue on the north. From east to west, the district straddles portions of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and goes as far west as Ward Street near the south end as east to Eagle Street on the north.

"The policy has been with the Village (of Lake Delton) that when a development like this happens in our blighted district, that we use TIF money to reimburse him with the demolition," said village trustee Tom Diehl. "It was between $45,000 to $50,000 that he's got a price for."

Kawalec's new development will be on three plots of vacant land bordered to the east by Birney Street, south by Durkee Street and Clara Avenue to the north. The former burnt-down house has been demolished and the other plots are prepared for redevelopment.

