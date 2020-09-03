Appeals court rules in Mayville's favor in Kekoskee case

The department originally rejected a proposed boundary change plan in early 2018 and suggested including a "growth area" where village property owners near Mayville would be able to smoothly detach their land into the city for development and services. The department approved a second revised plan with that concept in it. Mayville was not a party in the approved plan.

The appeals court found that the designated village detachment area counts as a change of Mayville's boundaries, so the city should have been included in the plan under state law. The appeals court took a different path than the circuit court, which found that state law does not allow for a village absorb a town.

Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville said he was pleased with the decision and that it has been the city's position since day one that the changes represented an overreach.

Village President Don Hilgendorf of Kekoskee said he was disappointed with the decision, which he did not feel was decided on the merits of the case, and that Mayville did not take the chance to be involved earlier in the process. Hilgendorf said he doesn't expect the issue to be resolved for years and it will only become more difficult for the city and village to work together.

The Department of Administration did not provide a comment as of late Thursday afternoon.

The village of Kekoskee began discussing how to dissolve Williamstown into Kekoskee in 2015 as few people were willing to help govern the village and its small population. The issue grew into a controversy over land rights, emergency services, the local landfill and more.

