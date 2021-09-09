Apple Dumpling Day races back in Elroy

Runners from all over the country will make their way to Elroy this weekend for Apple Dumpling Days.

Held Sept. 11 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, this year’s event returns after a year off due to COVID-19. With the event being held on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 organizers are introducing a patriotic theme, asking runners to wear red, white and blue if they wish.

Events include a 26.2 mile marathon beginning at 7 a.m., a half marathon at 8 a.m., a 5K also starting at 8 a.m., and kids’ races beginning at 10 a.m. The event draws runners from around the country as it is one of the first races runners can use to qualify for the Boston Marathon, with the window for qualifying opening Sept. 1. The Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 18, 2022.

Entry fees for the races range from $15 for the kids’ races, $65 for the half marathon, $35 for the 5K to $80 for the full marathon. Registration is available until race day at appledumplingdayraces.com. Kids can race in either the Kids Apple Sauce Run for kids 7 and under or the Kids Green Apple Fun Run for age 12 and under.