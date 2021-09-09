Apple Dumpling Day races back in Elroy

Runners from all over the country will make their way to Elroy this weekend for Apple Dumpling Days.
Held Sept. 11 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, this year’s event returns after a year off due to COVID-19. With the event being held on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 organizers are introducing a patriotic theme, asking runners to wear red, white and blue if they wish.
Events include a 26.2 mile marathon beginning at 7 a.m., a half marathon at 8 a.m., a 5K also starting at 8 a.m., and kids’ races beginning at 10 a.m. The event draws runners from around the country as it is one of the first races runners can use to qualify for the Boston Marathon, with the window for qualifying opening Sept. 1. The Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 18, 2022.
Entry fees for the races range from $15 for the kids’ races, $65 for the half marathon, $35 for the 5K to $80 for the full marathon. Registration is available until race day at appledumplingdayraces.com. Kids can race in either the Kids Apple Sauce Run for kids 7 and under or the Kids Green Apple Fun Run for age 12 and under.
Hosted by the Elroy Lion’s Club, Apple Dumpling Days got its start in 2007 with a 5K run/walk and a 0.75K kids fun run. Over the next few years the races were expanded to include a half marathon and additional kid races, and the full marathon was added in 2013 with both the marathon and half marathon courses receiving certification from USA Track and Field the same year.,
The run goes along the Omaha Trail, Elroy-Sparta Trail and the 400 Trail, with runners passing through an 875 foot tunnel as part of the marathon and about 90% of the run along the Omaha Trail. All runners will receive a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, free apple dumpling, an Elroy Movie Theater pass and a goodies bag.
